Viewers 'speechless' after binge-watching 'utterly brilliant' 4-part drama

Viewers who tuned into Disney+'s new drama series, Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, have hailed the show as a "must-watch".

The four-parter is inspired by a true story and focuses on the tragic killing of Jean Charles de Menezes, who was shot dead by police after being mistaken for a terrorist during the London 7/7 bombings.

The series is told from multiple perspectives of those involved, examining "how memory - both accurate and distorted - can be turned into fact and shape our understanding of the truth," according to the synopsis.

Viewers have been full of praise for the "excellent" series, with some binge-watching all four episodes following its release on Wednesday.

© Des Willie/Disney+ Emily Mortimer stars as Cressida in Suspect

One person wrote on social media: "Just watched all 4 episodes of Suspect The shooting of Jean Charles De Menezes on Disney. Up there with shows of the year for me! 10/10," while another added: "Started watching. It's breaking my heart. What an absolutely horrific situation for everyone. Glad the story is being told."

© Stefania Rosini/Disney+ Edison Alcaide plays Jean in the four-part drama

A third viewer penned: "Just watched #Suspect on Disney re #JeanCharlesDeMenendez killing. I'm speechless that Cressida Dick was not held accountable and at Sir Blair's actions, that both continued in Policing," while another hailed the series as a "must-watch".

What is Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes about?

Set in 2005, the series opens with London reeling from the devastating suicide bomb attacks of 7 July. As the Metropolitan Police launches a large-scale counter-terrorism operation to prevent further attacks, another terrorist cell plots an assault that could equal the devastation of 7/7.

© Stefania Rosini Viewers have praised the show on social media

The synopsis continues: "This second set of planned attacks fails, setting off one of the UK's largest-ever manhunts and sparking a covert surveillance operation. As tension and uncertainty rises across the nation, a series of extraordinary events unfolds, leading to a critical misidentification. Jean Charles de Menezes, an innocent young Brazilian electrician on his way to work, is mistaken for a terrorist and shot dead at Stockwell station.

"What follows is a family's fight for justice and answers, and the long-fought struggle to bring clarity to a situation that is clouded by confusion, and silence."

Who stars in Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes?

Newcomer Edison Alcaide leads the cast as Jean Charles de Menezes, starring alongside Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill as then-Met Police Commissioner Sir Ian Blair and Being Human actor Russell Tovey as Blair's Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Brian Paddick.

© Stefania Rosini/Disney+ The series is available to watch on Disney+

Other cast members include Hijack star Max Beesley as Assistant Commissioner Andy Hayman, Emily Mortimer (The Newsroom) as Cressida Dick, then Gold Commander of the surveillance operation pursuing those presumed responsible for the bombings, and Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) as Cliff Todd, Principal Forensic Investigator in the aftermath of the events of 7/7.

Rounding out the main cast are Laura Aikman (Gavin & Stacey) as Lana Vandenberghe, a secretary at the Independent Police Complaints Commission and Alex Jennings (Wolf Hall) as barrister Michael Mansfield KC.

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes is available to stream on Netflix.