Robson Green is worlds away from Grantchester's Geordie in dramatic new look at 'gripping' drama

The dramatic trailer for 5's upcoming psychological thriller, The Game, has just dropped – and it looks seriously good!

The four-part thriller stars Jason Watkins as retired police detective Huw Miller, who is still haunted by a case he never solved, The Ripton Stalker – a serial killer who plagued his town and mercilessly stalked his victims before murdering them.

But just as Huw settles into a life of retirement, new neighbour Patrick Harbottle (Robson Green), utters a chilling phrase the stalker used to haunt Huw during the investigation: 'Catch you later'. Has he finally got his man?

What follows is a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase as Huw risks everything to bring the killer to justice. But is he chasing the right man, or is his obsession pushing him to the brink?

The series, which Robson described as a "thrilling ride", premieres on Monday, 12 May at 9pm on 5.