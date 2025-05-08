Harrowing crime drama with The Capture star sounds utterly unmissable

Set in Britain in 2035, the single drama follows Dione and David Sinclair, a couple who are thrust into a harrowing legal battle after their teenage daughter, Teah, commits a grave crime. Under a radical new law, Milligan's Law, the parents are held criminally responsible for the actions of their children – and Dione and David could face life behind bars if found guilty.

The synopsis continues: "The Sinclairs are brought to a repurposed magistrates' court, which is now a tribunal exclusively used to prosecute guardians as accessories to juvenile crimes. There, they come face to face with Judicial Inquisitor Sarah Willis, a relentless enforcer of the law who is determined to uncover every flaw in their parenting. No detail of their past is off-limits.

"With no legal counsel, no jury, and no margin for error, Dione and David must defend their integrity before a single, unwavering authority. As the trial unfolds, the line between justice and persecution blurs."

It concludes: "If found guilty, the consequences are devastating: a life sentence for crimes they didn’t commit but may still be deemed responsible for."