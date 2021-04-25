Matt Baker's wife Nicola bakes the ultimate chocolate cupcakes with daughter Molly The cupcakes are so adorable

Matt Baker's wife Nicola has proven that even as lockdown restrictions begin to ease, baking is a fabulous way to entertain the kids at home.

Nicola took to her new Instagram account, which she only set up last week, to share a photo of the delicious cupcakes she had made with their daughter Molly.

The rich, chocolate cakes were topped with chocolate buttercream icing, while Oreos and buttons had been shaped into mini bats – how cute!

"Bat Cupcakes! Molly and I made these for the last episode. These are so easy to make but be warned they’re very chocolatey!" Nicola told fans in the caption.

She went on to reveal how she makes the delicious treats and added two baking hacks – using premade cupcakes and buttercream and using broken shards of chocolate to create the bats.

"Cut or snap the chocolate button in half and push into the biscuit filling to make the bat’s wings. Any extra bits that break can be used as ears or cut small triangles to make them.

Nicola shared photos of the tasty cupcakes on her new Instagram account

"Stick on the eyes with icing and if you want ‘spooky’ bats you can draw on some fangs with white icing. Swirl some buttercream on the cupcake and pop your bat on top! It’s as easy as that!" Nicola continued.

Her recipe for the cupcakes included softened unsalted butter, caster sugar and self-raising flour – all 225g – plus four tablespoons of cocoa powder, one teaspoon of baking powder, one teaspoon of vanilla essence and four eggs.

Matt Baker shares two children with his wife Nicola

"Put everything in together and beat for a few minutes until it’s smooth. Spoon into cases in a cupcake/muffin tin and bake for about 20 minutes at 175 degrees (350/Gas4)

It should make about 18 depending on the size of your cases. #cupcakes #homemade #bats #easyrecipes #chocolate #baking #kidsbaking," she wrote.

It wasn't long before she was inundated with compliments. "Yum, I consider 'very chocolatey' a recommendation more than a warning," joked one of Nicola's followers. Another wrote: "They look delicious Nicola. Thank you for the recipe. Xo" and a third added: "They look amazing."

