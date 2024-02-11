Matt Baker shares joyous sight following exciting occasion with wife Nicola - fans say the same thing

Matt Baker clearly loves filming for BBC programme Countryfile, and he shared an incredible behind-the-scenes moment with his many fans on Instagram at the weekend.

Taking to the social media site, the busy dad captured a beautiful sequence from Wales, where he is currently working, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Matt Baker shares incredible scene amid Countryfile filming

The star captioned the clip: "Hi All, I was lucky enough to experience this starling murmuration filming Countryfile in Newport, Wales - what a spectacle – I'm no wildlife cameraman but managed to capture this with my phone!"

The former Blue Peter co-host went on: "Hope you like it and that it spreads a bit of our natural beauty, happy weekend! #countryside #bird #wildlife #murmuration #countrylife #wales."

© Getty The former The One Show presenter shared his lovely video with fans

The star's fans were quick to comment, with many agreeing with Matt how beautiful it was. One wrote: "It is spectacular! We were [sitting] in our lounge one evening… The murmuration started and we were frozen in time, it lasted 3 good minutes or more as they flew past the window… Wonderful!"

Another agreed: "Nearly every day over Eastbourne just before sundown we see this spectacular occasion, it's mesmerising."

© Channel 4 Matt and Nicola with their children, Luke and Molly

Matt's wife of 20 years Nicola was also among those who commented, agreeing: "I love murmurations! This one is spectacular." The former physiotherapist had something to celebrate recently as she and Matt went to see her first book being printed.

Sharing a video of that moment to social media, the father-of-two shared his pride in his other half. He penned: "I took a trip to the printers with my wife @mrsnicolabaker to see her first book in The Whistledown Farm Adventures come off the line.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2024

"What a day. It was a wonderful behind-the-scenes tour with the finished book in her hands at the end. I'm so proud of her and what beautiful illustrations by the fantastically talented @rachaeladean - they make a brilliant team.

"Nicola’s book - Finding Hope - is available to pre order now and out on 29th February. #books #booklover #author #proud."

© Getty The couple always support each other

Releasing children's book Finding Hope marks a major change for Nicola, who also works hard behind the scenes at the family's farm in County Durham.

Matt's career, meanwhile, was dealt a blow towards the end of last year, when he revealed to his many fans that he wouldn't be taking part in his traditional Children in Need fundraising challenge.

© BBC Matt is one of the presenters of Countryfile

The star admitted his "disappointment" as he shared a heartfelt clip on Instagram addressing the change. In a caption accompanying the video, the busy dad explained more – and his loyal wife Nicola left an especially supportive comment.

Matt wrote: "Hi All, for those asking about the Rickshaw Challenge… "I'm sorry to say that as BBC Children in Need's programming offerings and fundraising initiatives change year by year the Rickshaw challenge isn't happening this year.

© Instagram The star loves rural life

"It's a real disappointment not to be out riding on the UK streets as the Rickshaw Challenge has been a highlight of Children in Need for me for the past 13 years – I'd like to thank you supporters for all the lives you've helped Team Rickshaw change and the impact you've had on so many young people. You've been incredible!"