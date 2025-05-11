Britain's Got Talent uproar as Amanda Holden's remark gets booed by crowd

Amanda Holden found herself on the receiving end of loud boos during the first Britain's Got Talent semi-final after giving critical feedback to dance duo Harry and Lewis.

The 53-year-old judge did not hold back in her comments following the pair's performance, telling the audience before she began: "I'm not going to be very popular."

Harry and Lewis, from Wirral and Manchester, opened the live show with a polished routine. They've been dancing together since childhood and were praised by Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon for their energy and chemistry. However, Amanda took a different view.

Amanda's critique sparks backlash

© ITV Amanda Holden was booed on Britain's Got Talent

Speaking directly, Amanda said: "Thank God for the production, because I was quite disappointed with that."

She continued: "I can see that you have worked hard and that the choreography was rehearsed. But I don't think it was enough. I just don't feel like that was a step up from your first audition, so I am really sorry."

Her comments were immediately met with loud jeering from the audience. Amanda remained composed but was clearly aware of the reaction.

Simon Cowell takes a different view

© ITV Harry and Lewis on Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell offered a more supportive response, although he raised questions about the duo's ambition.

"Personally, I did feel like this was better than your first audition," he said. "You make what looks hard, easy. I think you are skewered towards a younger audience... but do you really want to win this?"

The pair responded: "100 percent."

Simon added: "You don't say much, and I think sometimes you need to tell the audience how much it means to you."

Harry and Lewis respond with heartfelt message

© ITV Harry and Lewis made a heartfelt remark

Harry then shared more about their journey and commitment to their craft.

"We've been dancing all our lives as a career, and like everyone else, we went through a whole pandemic," he said. "We managed to keep going — dancing, teaching, competing — and we've kept the passion for it."

"In answer to your question, Simon, of course we want to win it," he added.

Viewer reactions

© ITV It was pure chaos on Britain's Got Talent this week

Amanda's comments divided viewers watching at home. Some agreed with her honest approach, while others thought the feedback was too harsh.

Many took to social media to express their support for the dancers. One viewer wrote on X: "Harry and Lewis were amazing. Amanda way off the mark tonight."

Another posted: "I actually respect Amanda for saying what she thought. It's a competition — honesty counts."

As the live semi-finals continue throughout the week, more acts will battle for a place in the Britain's Got Talent final.

It remains to be seen whether Amanda's comments will impact Harry and Lewis's chances in the public vote.

Britain's Got Talent airs nightly this week on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.