Amanda Holden’s 'controversial' TV project away from Britain’s Got Talent revealed This sounds very different to BGT!

Amanda Holden has opened up about a new TV project away from Britain’s Got Talent that she has described as "slightly controversial" - and it sounds very risque!

MORE: Amanda Holden displays gym-honed legs in feathered mini dress – and the colour!

The star is set to host a new docuseries on Sky which will loopback at the history of sex, and Amanda opened up about the upcoming show on Heart Radio, saying: "I’ve just started filming a brand new series for Sky, which is going to be a lot of fun and it may be slightly controversial!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden reveals her young daughter loves to wear her high heels

The Sun reported that the show is being described as Horrible Histories for adults, and that Amanda is adding her own style to the project. We wouldn’t expect anything less!

The TV personality previously hinted at the project in late November after sharing a snap of herself in costume as Cleopatra, captioning the Instagram post: "Dress up day again… #cleopatra."

Amanda shared a snap promoting the show

Amanda is having a very busy time at the moment, having also filmed I Can See Your Voice and The Italian Job alongside Alan Carr. Sharing a snap of herself wheeling Alan in a wheelbarrow while doing up a property, she wrote: "Presenting your new DIY bosses!! The BEST time filming this, swapping our high heels for hard hats.. and we weren’t shy of a power tool or two! @chattyman's shameless bargaining also kept us on budget."

Will you be watching Amanda's new projects?

She is of course set to return to BGT when the show begins filming again - but it is to be confirmed whether she will be joined by her fellow judge David Walliams following the controversy after making derogatory comments about two contestants - which were recently leaked to the public.

HOME LIFE: Amanda Holden's £5million Surrey home she's preparing to leave – full tour

MORE: 12 times Amanda Holden twinned with her lookalike daughters

Despite the furore, David's co-star has shown her support for the Little Britain star. Talking to GMB at The Variety Awards on Monday, the mum-of-two gushed: "I would like to see the judging panel look like it looked before. We are a great team, we're a family."

When asked whether she was 'Team David', Amanda enthused: "Of course I'm 'Team David'.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.