The Game viewers all saying the same thing about Robson Green's new 4-part thriller

Viewers who tuned into 5's new thriller series, The Game, have given their verdict on social media after the opening episode on Monday night.

The four-parter stars Jason Watkins as retired detective Huw, who becomes convinced that his new neighbour Patrick (Robson Green) is the serial killer he failed to catch in the one case that still haunts him.

It's safe to say the first episode went down a storm with viewers, with many already "hooked" by the tense storyline.

© david herranz & UNAI MATEO / Clapperboard Studios / © 5 Broadcasting Limited Jason Watkins stars as retired detective Huw in The Game

One person penned: "Really enjoyed #TheGame on Channel 5. Tense, twisty and thrilling. Robson Green still has it," while another added: "I'm hooked. Just wish you could watch the next episode."

A third fan penned: "Superb first episode. Can't wait for more," while another agreed, adding: "Great stuff. Hooked already."

© david herranz & UNAI MATEO / Clapperboard Studios / © 5 Broadcasting Limited Robson Green plays Patrick

Many viewers also praised the performances from the leading stars, with one person penning: "I'm hooked already. 3 very good actors… Robson Green, Jason Watkins and Sunatra Sarker. Great chemistry between the 3 leading actors," while another wrote: "Jason Watkins is just superb in everything. #TheGame."

What to expect from The Game?

Described as a "cat-and-mouse thriller", the series follows police detective Huw Miller, who is still haunted by a chilling case he failed to solve – a serial killer who taunted his town and mercilessly toyed with his victims, stalking them before eventually murdering them.

© David Herranz & UNAI MATEO / Clapperboard Studios / © 5 Broadcasting Limited Viewers praised the "thrilling" first episode

Just as Huw settles into a life of retirement, a new neighbour, Patrick Harbottle, moves in and instantly creates suspicion after uttering the chilling phrase, 'catch you later' – the sign-off used by the stalker to taunt Huw during his investigation. Has Huw finally got the right man?

© UNAI MATEO / Clapperboard Studios / Channel 5 The series continues on Tuesday night on 5

The official synopsis continues: "What follows is a high-stakes game of psychological chess between the two neighbours as Huw’s world begins to crumble around him. Unable to bear the guilt of the stalker taking another victim under his nose, Huw risks everything to unearth the truth. But has he set his sights on the right man, or is his obsession pushing him ever closer to the brink?"

When does The Game air?

The Game airs over four consecutive nights this week, with the first episode premiering on Monday night and the finale airing on Thursday.

The Game continues on Tuesday, 13 May on 5 at 9pm.