Viewers saying same thing about ITV drama Malpractice season 2 finale

ITV's hit thriller Malpractice's finale aired on Tuesday night, but did the final instalment go down well with fans? Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on the series, penned by former NHS doctor Grace Ofori-Attah, and it sounds like the drama's second season was a major hit with viewers.

The show follows Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé as Dr. Norma Callahan and Dr. George Adjei, who are part of the Medical Investigation Unit, who are joined by Tom Hughes, Selin Hizli, and Zoë Telford.

Tom Hughes as DR James Ford in Malpractice

Taking to X to discuss, one person wrote: "What a superb drama, one of the best in years on itv. Glad James didn’t lose his job. Lovely to see Tom Hughes on tv again #malpractice." While another fan wrote: "What an incredible drama, so well written & great acting, I was gripped from the start! #malpractice." A third person added: "Well that was rather good #Malpractice" further underscores the positive reception."

Did you enjoy Malpractice season 2?

Others were full of praise for the talented casting, with one posting: "[I] was happy with how tonight’s concluding #malpractice ended. It was the trust… brilliant stuff from Tom Hughes, @helenbehan Jordan Kouame, Zoe Telford and Selini Hizli. it was a great storyline, showing how mental health affects the whole system."

What happens in season 2?

In season two, Tom plays Dr James Ford, a psychiatrist who finds himself in a difficult situation following a new mother's postnatal check-up and the urgent sectioning of a psychotic patient, which leads to a tragic outcome investigated by the MIU.

© ITV ZOE TELFORD as Dr Kate McAllister in Malpractice season 2

The official synopsis continues: "Norma Callahan and George Adjei of the MIU are called in to investigate Dr Ford’s actions. His personal life is messy and his colleagues may find him arrogant, but Dr Ford appears committed to his vulnerable patients.

"Yet what appears to be a series of bad choices by one doctor spreads beyond the psychiatric unit to a hospital seemingly at war with itself. Is Dr Ford a doctor with a God complex, or a victim himself?"

The show's creator has opened up about season 3

Speaking about the role, Tom said: "I couldn't be more delighted to be playing James and helping bring to life Grace's pertinent and important piece [of writing], which stopped me in my tracks when I read it. I hope the audience, when they see it, are equally as gripped and engaged by it, as I was."

Is season 3 happening?

Despite the show's success, ITV has yet to greenlight season 3 - yet! The show's creator spoke about her interest in a third season, telling Radio Times: "I've always got ideas. If ITV wants to give me some more series, then I will definitely come up with some stories for them.

© ITV SELIN HIZLI as DR Sophia Hernandez in Malpractice

"I would love to see Norma and George just come back time and time again and become a real staple of UK TV, I would really love that."