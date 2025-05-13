The Celebrity Traitors line-up is finally confirmed - but one rumoured A-lister is missing

It's finally official, Traitors fans! After months of speculation, the line-up for the celebrity version of The Traitors has finally been confirmed by the BBC - and we couldn't be more excited to see these stars at the roundtable! While some stars were sadly just rumours (why did Courteney Cox's name keep popping up?!), there is an Apple TV+ star, a popular singer, a ITV crime drama veteran and many more…
The announcement read: "The celebrities will play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice." Speaking about the show, Claudia said: "We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."
Who is in the line-up?
Give a warm castle welcome to the following stars, who are confirmed to be taking part in the show:
- Alan Carr - Comedian
- Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter
- Celia Imrie – Actor
- Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist
- Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author
- David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker
- Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster
- Joe Wilkinson - ComedianJonathan Ross - Presenter
- Kate Garraway - Broadcaster
- Lucy Beaumont - Comedian
- Mark Bonnar - Actor
- Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian
- Niko Omilana - Content Creator
- Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor
- Ruth Codd - Actor
- Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter
- Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian
- Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur
When is it out?
The BBC announcement confirmed that the show would be out in Autumn, reading: "Claudia Winkleman has opened the castle doors to an all-star cast who are ready to play the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal.
"The multi-award-winning hit psychological game format The Traitors, presents a nine-part celebrity version, coming to BBC One and iPlayer this Autumn."
When will the usual series be out?
Season four of the hit show will also be filmed in 2025, and is expected to be released at its usual time slot of New Year's Day in 2026 - so watch this space! The show will, as previous seasons, be purely made up of non-famous contestants competing for a cash prize.