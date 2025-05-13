The Celebrity Traitors line-up is finally confirmed - but one rumoured A-lister is missing

It's finally official, Traitors fans! After months of speculation, the line-up for the celebrity version of The Traitors has finally been confirmed by the BBC - and we couldn't be more excited to see these stars at the roundtable! While some stars were sadly just rumours (why did Courteney Cox's name keep popping up?!), there is an Apple TV+ star, a popular singer, a ITV crime drama veteran and many more…

The announcement read: "The celebrities will play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice." Speaking about the show, Claudia said: "We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."

© Euan Cherry The new celebrity line-up on The Traitors

Who is in the line-up?

Give a warm castle welcome to the following stars, who are confirmed to be taking part in the show:

Alan Carr - Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actor

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author

David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

Joe Wilkinson - ComedianJonathan Ross - Presenter

Kate Garraway - Broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian

Mark Bonnar - Actor

Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian

Niko Omilana - Content Creator

Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Ruth Codd - Actor

Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

© Getty Will Kate be a Traitor?

When is it out?

The BBC announcement confirmed that the show would be out in Autumn, reading: "Claudia Winkleman has opened the castle doors to an all-star cast who are ready to play the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal.

"The multi-award-winning hit psychological game format The Traitors, presents a nine-part celebrity version, coming to BBC One and iPlayer this Autumn."

© Getty Images Stephen Fry will be taking part

When will the usual series be out?

Season four of the hit show will also be filmed in 2025, and is expected to be released at its usual time slot of New Year's Day in 2026 - so watch this space! The show will, as previous seasons, be purely made up of non-famous contestants competing for a cash prize.