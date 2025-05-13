Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Traitors A-list celebrity line-up finally officially confirmed
Subscribe
The Traitors A-list celebrity line-up finally officially confirmed
The Traitors' celebrity line-up

The Celebrity Traitors line-up is finally confirmed - but one rumoured A-lister is missing

Claudia Winkleman is set to welcome a host of celebrity stars to the castle

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's finally official, Traitors fans! After months of speculation, the line-up for the celebrity version of The Traitors has finally been confirmed by the BBC - and we couldn't be more excited to see these stars at the roundtable! While some stars were sadly just rumours (why did Courteney Cox's name keep popping up?!), there is an Apple TV+ star, a popular singer, a ITV crime drama veteran and many more… 

The announcement read: "The celebrities will play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice." Speaking about the show, Claudia said: "We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie." 

The new celebrity line-up on The Traitors© Euan Cherry
The new celebrity line-up on The Traitors

Who is in the line-up? 

Give a warm castle welcome to the following stars, who are confirmed to be taking part in the show: 

  • Alan Carr - Comedian
  • Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter 
  • Celia Imrie – Actor 
  • Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist 
  • Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author
  • David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker
  • Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster
  • Joe Wilkinson - ComedianJonathan Ross - Presenter
  • Kate Garraway - Broadcaster
  • Lucy Beaumont - Comedian
  • Mark Bonnar - Actor
  • Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian
  • Niko Omilana - Content Creator
  • Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor
  • Ruth Codd - Actor
  • Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter
  • Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian
  • Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur 
Kate Garraway attends The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 21, 2024 in London, England. © Getty
Will Kate be a Traitor?

When is it out? 

The BBC announcement confirmed that the show would be out in Autumn, reading: "Claudia Winkleman has opened the castle doors to an all-star cast who are ready to play the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal. 

"The multi-award-winning hit psychological game format The Traitors, presents a nine-part celebrity version, coming to BBC One and iPlayer this Autumn." 

man posing on red carpet in coat © Getty Images
Stephen Fry will be taking part

When will the usual series be out? 

Season four of the hit show will also be filmed in 2025, and is expected to be released at its usual time slot of New Year's Day in 2026 - so watch this space! The show will, as previous seasons, be purely made up of non-famous contestants competing for a cash prize.

Tom Daley is part of the line-up© Dave Benett
Tom Daley will be taking part

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More