Michael Strahan told to 'cut it out' after making awkward realization on GMA

Michael Strahan felt the love coming into Good Morning America for the day on April 2 — although as it turned out, it may have been misplaced.

The TV personality, 53, recalled the awkward realization later on during the morning news show when interviewing the stars of the upcoming supernatural thriller Sinners.

Director Ryan Coogler and star Hailee Steinfeld were on the show, as well as fellow famous Michael, Michael B. Jordan, who was the root cause of the mix up.

© Getty Images The cast and director of "Sinners" were on GMA on April 2

After welcoming them on, he remembered: "I was so excited when I came in this morning. I walked in, people are screaming 'Michael!', they have these jackets with 'M' on it."

"And I was like, 'They love me!'," he excitedly continued, to the amusement of his guests. "Then I realized, YOU were here! And I was like, 'Oh!'," he said, pointing to the Black Panther star, the actual recipient of the extra adulation.

"But I'm glad you're here, at least one Michael is getting love," the dad-of-four continued, to which his celebrity guest sweetly countered back: "You're getting love too, cut it out man." Sinners will be out on April 18.

© Good Morning America Michael's mix-up with Michael B. Jordan

After an extended spring break trip with his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, Michael is back into the thick of things not just on GMA, but with FOX's NFL on Sundays as well as ABC's $100,000 Pyramid.

Through it all, he continues to maintain a close relationship with his several co-anchors, most notably Robin Roberts, a fellow former athlete and just as willing to give back in the comedic department on the air. Take a look at one of those moments below...

Robin, 64, has also been one of her co-hosts' biggest supporters when it came to his daughter Isabella's cancer journey, a cancer survivor herself who not only shared advice for the Strahans, but also helped share their story on the show.

"Robin told me something that really helped," Michael told People recently. "She said, 'You think when you have cancer you're going to wake up every day and think, Oh, I have cancer.' But she said, 'At some point, you wake up and you just live. You don't even think about it.'"

He continued: "I can't wait for Isabella to get back to that point. When she feels 'I'm back to normal me.' And I think that will be a moment of completion. She's already back at school but back to where she feels normal again and this doesn’t even cross her mind."

© Getty Images Fans collected outside the studio to see the "Black Panther" star

After being diagnosed in 2023 and undergoing chemotherapy at Duke University's children's hospital, Isabella has since returned to her own school, the University of Southern California. She has also made a foray back into modeling, recently appearing in a Kenneth Cole campaign.

"As a parent, you're used to being able to protect your kid through anything and here is a situation where you can't," Michael continued.

"You have to be a cheerleader and that was tough — because it's eating you up inside too. Many sleepless nights and tears but you just have to be positive, especially in front of her. You do what's necessary."