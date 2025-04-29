Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos band together on GMA against Robin Roberts: 'Guess I'm outvoted'

Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts make for one dynamic trio on Good Morning America, hilarious disagreements and all.

The three anchors got into another classic battle of opinions on the latest iteration of the morning news show that put their differing personalities in view as well.

Take a look at their latest bit of discourse on the show in the clip below, and Robin bemoaning getting "outvoted" by her co-hosts…

WATCH: Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos side against Robin Roberts on GMA's latest debate

Robin, 64, has been a co-anchor of GMA since 2005, later being joined in 2009 by George, also 64, and then in 2016 by Michael, 53, who came from co-hosting the ABC show Live! with Kelly Ripa.

In 2022, Robin and George hit a milestone together, becoming the longest serving pair of hosts ever on any major network show, with Robin remarking to ABC's 13 News Now: "We wear very well together, George and myself."

"I'm proud," George sweetly added. "It's been a great run. Robin has been a joy to work with. We've had a lot of fun and great success and covered a lot of consequential things. It's been an incredible experience."

Michael himself quipped that over the years, he'd observed of George that he "is laughing more than I've ever seen him laugh," adding: "I definitely feel like he has loosened up. I don't know if I can take credit for it."

Robin elaborated on what made them click so well as co-hosts, attributing that to a desire to uplift one another and never do something at the expense of the other. This year, the ABC News show is celebrating 50 years on the air.

"That's such a comfort," she remarked. "To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

In 2022, Robin celebrated 20 years on GMA with a special tribute from the show and her colleagues, including Michael, George, Diane Sawyer, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee, and many more.

"I am incredibly grateful and truly humbled," she noted on the show. "It's been wonderful…To be with you all, I am so abundantly blessed. I don't know how this happened. I'm just really grateful at this moment."

George also gushed: "Robin is the heart of GMA. She has a special connection to the audience, and all of us. I'm always feeling, if I could be half the woman she is ... and I don't think anyone comes close, always bringing endless energy and two dazzling decades of dancing."

"I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

Michael as well added: "I'm always thinking to her work in the Gulf Coast. Our Robin has a whole lot of heart. She makes me want to be a great teammate. For someone who has been in this business for as long as she has, she still has the energy about her that's like she's here for her first day."