Watch Michael Strahan insult Robin Roberts on-air as she warns 'don't try to clean it up now'
Michael and Robin host GMA together 

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
It's a good job the Good Morning America co-anchors are good friends! Michael Strahan found himself backtracking on April 22 when he mocked Robin Roberts' decision to introduce herself to Pope Francis II in a Spanish accent.

Robin met the Pope in 2013 and when asked where she was from she said "America," but rolled her R to sound Spanish.

As Michael presented live from Vatican City folowing the Pope's death at the age of 88, the pair reminisced about their time in the Italian city, with Michael sharing that it was not his first time there but that he had "not met the Pope unlike you, when you proclaimed you were from America," as he mimicked Robin's pronunciation.

Watch as Michael Strahan insults Robin Roberts on-air

"Oh man!" exclaimed Robin before Michael later attempted to smooth it over, explaining: "I don't know how I would have reacted if I saw the Pope."

"Don't try to clean it up now!" quipped Robin.

Michael went on to reference it several more times, and George Stephenopoulos, Robin's anchor in the New York studio, could be seen hanging his head as he giggled.

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland in 2020© Getty Images
Robin and Michael have become close friends

"I had to throw that reference in there about being from America, but you know I love you," joked Michael adding: "I wish you were here with me!"

"I just want to say you guys are the best, and we're all team players and I am throwing it back to you in America," he ended — once again using the pronunciation.  

