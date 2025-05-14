George Stephanopoulos' personality is poked fun at by GMA guest — his reaction is everything

George Stephanopoulos has the best one liners and his reserved but witty personality has earned him a huge fan base throughout his decade-spanning career.

And on Tuesday, the GMA star was quick to react when guest Alfonso Ribeiro joined the ABC morning show to talk about the upcoming Dancing with the Stars series. The show will be marking its 20th anniversary and Alfonso was discussing who his dream guests would be.

After telling Michael Strahan that he was on the list, his attention turned to George. As The Situation Room author quietly sat there, Alfonso said: "Come on George, you could come out of that shell a little bit!"

Laughing, the TV anchor humored Alfonso by replying: "Yeah, okay," as it fell silent, much to the amusement of the rest of the anchors.

"He's not even going to try and convince me!" George added, having the last laugh.

George has been working on GMA since 2009 when he took over from Diane Sawyer. The move saw him relocate with his family from Washington D.C. to New York City, where he has been living ever since.

George is married to comedian Ali Wentworth, and the couple share two grown-up children, Elliott and Harper, who are both living away from home at college.

It was initially a challenge for George and Ali when they became empty nesters, and they were devastated when they had to say goodbye to their youngest, Harper, after dropping her off at Vanderbilt University in Nashville back in the summer of 2023.

Since then, the couple have got used to their new normal, and appreciate the family time they have all the more when their daughters return home to visit.

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, George opened up about his daughters briefly coming back to visit. He said: "They're home, our oldest daughter Elliott, she was also in London this semester, she just got back."

George continued: "Our youngest daughter Harper just finished her first year at Vanderbilt, so we had empty nesting for the first time," before noting: "We were really apprehensive about it."

He explained: "Because we had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great."

On how life has changed at home now it's just him and Ali most of the time, George said: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."