All Creatures Great and Small star Rachel Shenton hints at return to season 6 - two weeks after baby joy

All Creatures Great and Small star Rachel Shenton shared a sweet message to her co-stars after the arrival of her first child earlier this month.

The actress said she will reunite with her colleagues "soon", having taken a break from filming season six to welcome baby Orson Wilde at Royal Stoke University Hospital in her hometown of Stoke-on-Trent, on April 9.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Rachel reshared a photo posted by her co-star Nicholas Ralph, who plays James Herriot in the 5 period drama.

The image showed James, Rachel and their castmates Callum Woodhouse, Samuel West, and Anna Madeley with their arms around each other at a restaurant.

© @nicholasralph_ / Instagram Rachel reshared a post by Nicholas Ralph

Nicholas penned in the caption: "The gang."

Reposting the picture, Rachel sweetly wrote: "Missing you all… see you soon."

While Rachel takes some time off following the arrival of baby Orson, the rest of the cast are in the midst of filming season six of the popular 1940s-set series, which follows the adventures of veterinary surgeon James Herriot and his friends in the Yorkshire Dales.

© @nicholasralph_ / Instagram Samuel West behind-the-scenes of All Creatures Great and Small season six

Earlier on Wednesday, Nicholas shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the set, including one of Samuel sitting in a camp chair in a field. Filming commenced in February.

Rachel's first baby and family life

Rachel announced the arrival of her bundle of joy on Instagram earlier this month.

Sharing an adorable photo of her newborn's feet, the 37-year-old thanked the staff working on the maternity ward after her baby was born "earlier than expected".

"On the 09.04.2025 my dream came true….Welcome to the world Orson Wilde Overton….Our hearts are yours," penned the actress.

"The biggest thank you to the brilliant midwives and doctors at Royal Stoke Maternity Unit," she continued.

"Orson came along earlier than expected…so we needed to stay in hospital for a while and we couldn't have wished for better care and support."

Rachel shares her little one with her husband Chris, an actor and filmmaker.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Rachel and her husband Chris Overton won an Oscar in 2018

The pair tied the knot in 2018, having first met in 2010 on the set of Hollyoaks, in which Rachel played Mitzeee Minniver and Chris portrayed Liam McAllister.

The couple are partners both on and off-screen, having collaborated on their Oscar-winning short film, The Silent Child, about a six-year-old deaf girl whose life is changed when she meets a kind social worker. Rachel wrote and starred in the movie, while her husband stepped behind the camera as director.