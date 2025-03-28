Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rachel Shenton teases next major role during filming for All Creatures Great and Small series 6
Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph in All Creatures Great and Small© Channel 5

The 37-year-old actress plays Helen in the Channel 5 period drama

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Rachel Shenton has teased her next major role – and it sounds gripping! The actress, who is best known for playing Helen Herriot in Channel 5's period drama series All Creatures Great and Small, is set to appear in the horror film The Strangers: Chapter 2, the second in a trilogy directed by Renny Harlin.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rachel reshared a post from the film's official social media page announcing the release date. The post read: "Survival was just Chapter 1. #TheStrangersMovie - Chapter 2 in theaters September 26."

Rachel Shenton Instagram post© @rachelshenton/Instagram
Rachel Shenton reshared a post from The Strangers' official Instagram page

All to know about Rachel's next role

The first film, The Strangers: Chapter 1, was released in 2024 and was a remake of the 2008 cult classic. 

Rachel opted for a pink vintage dress© Variety via Getty Images
Rachel is set to reprise her role as Debbie in the second film

Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch stars as Maya, who embarks on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Ryan (Froy Gutierrez) in search of a new life in the Pacific Northwest. But when their car breaks down in Oregon, they're forced to stay in a remote cabin overnight, where they are terrorised by three masked strangers with seemingly no motive. 

Rachel played Maya's sister Debbie in the first film and is set to reprise her role in the sequel, according to IMDb. 

Froy Gutierrez as Ryan and Madelaine Petsch as Maya in THE STRANGERS Trilogy© John Armour/Lionsgate
Froy Gutierrez as Ryan and Madelaine Petsch as Maya in The Strangers trilogy

The first film ended with Maya injured and waking up in hospital to find one of the strangers at her bedside. 

Giving fans an idea of what to expect from the next two films, Madelaine previously told Variety: "Throughout every step of the next two films it's just, 'How is she going to get out of this terrorizing situation?'

Madelaine Petsch as Maya in The Stranger© John Armour/Lionsgate
The 2024 film was a remake of the 2008 cult classic

"And it's not necessarily all only home invasion, but they continue to invade her life in any way possible. Even in ways you don't think are possible, they’re doing something fucked up. We really bend the rules a lot, which is fun," she added. 

All Creatures Great and Small season six

Rachel is currently busy filming the sixth season of All Creatures Great and Small, which is expected to be shown on Channel 5 later this year. Production began in Yorkshire in February. 

The popular period drama stars Nicholas Ralph as veterinary surgeon James Herriot and follows the challenges and joys of life in 1940s Yorkshire. 

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small cast out of costume

Samuel West also stars in the show as Siegfried Farnon, alongside Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall. Other cast members include Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey (alongside Derek the dog, who plays Tricki Woo), as well as Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson and Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson.

