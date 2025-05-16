UK Eurovision host drops out amid 'unforseen circumstances' - hours before grand final

The BBC has confirmed that Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa will no longer appear during the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

Ncuti, 32, was originally set to deliver the results of the UK’s National Jury vote live during the show on Saturday night (May 17).

But in a statement released on Wednesday, the broadcaster revealed that he has pulled out due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Sophie Ellis-Bextor steps in

Ncuti will now be replaced by singer and presenter Sophie Ellis-Bextor, 46, who will take on the role of UK spokesperson during the results segment of the show.

Sophie, who presents a regular music show on BBC Radio 2, follows in the footsteps of stars such as Catherine Tate, Amanda Holden and Joanna Lumley, who have previously delivered the results for the UK.

In a statement shared by the BBC, Sophie said: "I love Eurovision and it's a privilege to be part of 2025’s Grand Final. What an honour it is to announce the UK’s jury score on such a special show which always puts music front and centre."

She added: "I am very much looking forward to delivering the iconic douze points from the United Kingdom!"

Why did Ncuti drop out?

The BBC has not shared specific details about Ncuti’s withdrawal.

The broadcaster said simply: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, unfortunately, Ncuti Gatwa is no longer able to participate as spokesperson during the Grand Final this weekend."

Fans have been speculating online, with some suggesting the Doctor Who actor may be filming new episodes of the show.

One fan wrote on X: "Secretly filming Doctor Who series three? Fingers crossed!"

Another added: "Sophie will do a grand job. But hope Ncuti’s okay – maybe it’s work-related."

Eurovision fans react

Sophie’s last-minute appointment has been welcomed by fans of the contest.

"She’ll smash it!" one person posted. "Perfect choice – iconic voice and Eurovision royalty."

Another wrote: "What a wonderful replacement! Love Ncuti, but Sophie is a brilliant choice too."

Sophie’s popularity soared during the pandemic thanks to her weekly "Kitchen Disco" livestreams, which gained a huge online following and later became a Radio 2 series.

A busy Eurovision weekend

The schedule change came shortly after the second Eurovision semi-final aired, with the final list of contestants confirmed.

Among those competing in Saturday’s Grand Final are Israel, Sweden, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Lithuania, Armenia, Greece, and the 'big five', which consists of France, Italy, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The UK is being represented this year by singing trio Remember Monday, who will perform their track What The Hell Just Happened? on the night.

This year’s final will also coincide with the release of a special Doctor Who episode titled The Interstellar Song Contest, which has been timed to tie in with Eurovision.

Ncuti, who plays the Fifteenth Doctor, stars in the episode alongside Millie Gibson and guest star Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey.

What time is the final?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will be broadcast live from Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday, 17 May.

Coverage begins at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with Graham Norton returning for commentary.

The live show will also be available to watch in cinemas across the UK.

It’s expected to run for around four hours, with voting results revealed towards the end of the show.

Viewers in the UK will still be able to vote via the app and phone, although half the points will come from international jury votes – including Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s.

Whether Ncuti will make another Eurovision appearance in the future remains to be seen, but fans will no doubt be hoping for his return in 2026.