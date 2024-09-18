I’ve searched for the best bloat-friendly pull-on trousers so you don’t have to

Ok, this isn’t a sexy piece of content. Don’t worry, we have plenty of features on HELLO! that ticks those boxes, but I wanted to create something that might help those in need.
Let’s discuss bloat-friendly trousers, shall we? I’m not here to talk about how to beat the bloat or gut friendly foods or even Victoria Beckham's genius hack for beating the bloat (though it's a good one!), I’m here to point you in the direction of trousers that might help in times of need.
You know, whether your tummy is just feeling a little tender or whether you just have to look at dairy and gluten and your tummy expands, or you're in perimenopause and your jeans are a real struggle right now. Or, maybe you just want to wear a pair of trousers at home instead of leggings or joggers and you don't want to have to wrestle with a button and a zip each day. I'm here to help.
I'll tell you why I felt the need to write this feature. Over the weekend I was alerted to a pair of £17.50 trousers from M&S with the promise of comfort (I don’t remember the TikToker’s name but I’d be thanking her if I did). I instantly added them to basket in every colour and finally tried them on last night and they are as comfortable as she said they were.
Will I win a best dressed award in these £17.50 trousers? No, probably not, but I won’t be on the worst dressed list either. They’re wide-leg trousers but they’re so lightweight and so soft. I won’t be wearing them with heels, but I probably could if I wanted to. These are the type of trousers you'd wear with cool white trainers or a pair of ballet flats.
Anyway, I’ll show my new purchase below but now I know what I want from bloat-friendly trousers, I’ve searched the high-street for some easy-to-wear trousers. I've got leopard print, faux leather and even smart work trousers.
How I found the best bloat-friendly pull-on trousers
Comfort factor: I’ve steered away from zips and buttons on this edit. If you suffer with bloating you’ll know zips and buttons are the absolute enemy.
Stylish: I don’t want this to be an ugly trouser edit, ok? Being comfortable shouldn’t mean giving up your love of fashion. An elasticated waist can be chic y’know. I've chosen trend-led trouser styles; from leopard to faux leather.
My trusted brands: As I couldn’t try on all the trousers in this edit I’ve limited it to the brands I shop at the most and the brands I trust to deliver the goods.
Materials: Stretch is your friend when you're looking for pull-on elasticated trousers.
The best bloat-friendly pull-on trousers with elastic waistbands
Leg lengths available: Extra Short, Short, Regular, Tall
Pull-on style
Ahhh, those magic words ‘with stretch’. These were the trousers I spoke about earlier. They’re so incredibly comfy and I think I can style them so they don’t look like pyjamas. Granted, there is a risk of that but I plan to always try to elevate the look as best as I can.
They're almost all sold out - sorry - but I'm positive the brand will bring them back as they've been an instant bestseller.
Colours available: Black with camel stripe, pine with navy stripe, red with navy stripe
Leg lengths available: Regular and Long
Pull-on style
Boden is a go-to of mine for work wear, or cool casual weekend-wear. These trousers can definitely double duty as smart daywear but are comfortable enough to wear on a weekend. This pair has an elasticated waist (win-win), wide legs and a sporty side stripe.
Mint Velvet is a great option for trousers as you can often get three different leg length options. I love these leopard print trousers - especially due to the fact that leopard print jeans are really having a moment but if jeans aren't your best friend at the moment, these trousers will be on-trend and relaxing to wear at the same time.
If you love jeans but find them super uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time I've seen some cool looking jeans on the high-street with a drawstring fastening instead. These Stradivarius ones are a great price point and have lots of different colours to choose from.