I’ve searched for the best bloat-friendly pull-on trousers so you don’t have to

Ok, this isn’t a sexy piece of content. Don’t worry, we have plenty of features on HELLO! that ticks those boxes, but I wanted to create something that might help those in need.

Let’s discuss bloat-friendly trousers, shall we? I’m not here to talk about how to beat the bloat or gut friendly foods or even Victoria Beckham's genius hack for beating the bloat (though it's a good one!), I’m here to point you in the direction of trousers that might help in times of need.

You know, whether your tummy is just feeling a little tender or whether you just have to look at dairy and gluten and your tummy expands, or you're in perimenopause and your jeans are a real struggle right now. Or, maybe you just want to wear a pair of trousers at home instead of leggings or joggers and you don't want to have to wrestle with a button and a zip each day. I'm here to help.

I'll tell you why I felt the need to write this feature. Over the weekend I was alerted to a pair of £17.50 trousers from M&S with the promise of comfort (I don’t remember the TikToker’s name but I’d be thanking her if I did). I instantly added them to basket in every colour and finally tried them on last night and they are as comfortable as she said they were.

Will I win a best dressed award in these £17.50 trousers? No, probably not, but I won’t be on the worst dressed list either. They’re wide-leg trousers but they’re so lightweight and so soft. I won’t be wearing them with heels, but I probably could if I wanted to. These are the type of trousers you'd wear with cool white trainers or a pair of ballet flats.

Anyway, I’ll show my new purchase below but now I know what I want from bloat-friendly trousers, I’ve searched the high-street for some easy-to-wear trousers. I've got leopard print, faux leather and even smart work trousers.

How I found the best bloat-friendly pull-on trousers

Stylish: I don't want this to be an ugly trouser edit, ok? Being comfortable shouldn't mean giving up your love of fashion. An elasticated waist can be chic y'know. I've chosen trend-led trouser styles; from leopard to faux leather.

My trusted brands: As I couldn't try on all the trousers in this edit I've limited it to the brands I shop at the most and the brands I trust to deliver the goods.

Materials: Stretch is your friend when you're looking for pull-on elasticated trousers.

The best bloat-friendly pull-on trousers with elastic waistbands

M&S Jersey Wide Leg Trousers with Stretch © M&S £17.50 AT M&S Colours available: Black, Navy, Charcoal

Black, Navy, Charcoal Leg lengths available: Extra Short, Short, Regular, Tall

Extra Short, Short, Regular, Tall Pull-on style Ahhh, those magic words ‘with stretch’. These were the trousers I spoke about earlier. They’re so incredibly comfy and I think I can style them so they don’t look like pyjamas. Granted, there is a risk of that but I plan to always try to elevate the look as best as I can. They're almost all sold out - sorry - but I'm positive the brand will bring them back as they've been an instant bestseller.

New Look Black Wide Leg Jersey Trousers © New Look £19.99 AT NEW LOOK Colours available: Black

Black Leg lengths available: Regular

Regular Pull-on style It’s a shame there’s only one leg length to choose from with these trousers but if New Look is usually a winner with you, you’ll be so pleased with these relaxed trousers, designed with comfort first.

River Island Pull On Black Trousers © River Island £30 AT RIVER ISLAND Colours available: Black

Black Leg lengths available: Regular

Regular Pull-on style I love River Island for lots of things, but now I can add comfortable pull-on trousers to that list. Look at how cool these look with the matching jacket - tres chic. It's giving Emily in Paris.

Boden Pull On Side Stripe Trousers © Boden £110 AT BODEN $160 AT BODEN US Colours available: Black with camel stripe, pine with navy stripe, red with navy stripe

Black with camel stripe, pine with navy stripe, red with navy stripe Leg lengths available: Regular and Long

Regular and Long Pull-on style Boden is a go-to of mine for work wear, or cool casual weekend-wear. These trousers can definitely double duty as smart daywear but are comfortable enough to wear on a weekend. This pair has an elasticated waist (win-win), wide legs and a sporty side stripe.

COS Elasticated Waist Wool Trousers © COS £110 AT COS Colours available: Black

Black Leg lengths available: Regular

Regular Pull-on style How luxurious do these wool trousers look from COS? Perfect for the office and for feeling comfortable and chic in the boardroom.

H&M Coated Pull On Trousers © H&M £19.99 AT H&M Colours available: Black

Black Leg lengths available: Regular

Regular Pull-on style Who says you have to miss out on fashion trends if you're in struggle mode? These faux leather looking trousers look ready for a night out - just add your favourite top and your party heels.

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Wide Leg Trousers © Mint Velvet £99 AT MINT VELVET Colours available: Grey, Gold

Grey, Gold Leg lengths available: Short, Regular, Long

Short, Regular, Long Pull-on style Mint Velvet is a great option for trousers as you can often get three different leg length options. I love these leopard print trousers - especially due to the fact that leopard print jeans are really having a moment but if jeans aren't your best friend at the moment, these trousers will be on-trend and relaxing to wear at the same time.