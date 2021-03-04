Who is Rupert Everett's partner? The actor is appearing on Piers Morgan's Life Stories this week

Rupert Everett is one of the most recognisable faces in film thanks to his roles in My Best Friend's Wedding, An Ideal Husband and Shakespeare in Love.

The actor has enjoyed huge success as well as a rollercoaster personal life and Rupert is set to reveal all this week when he appears on Piers Morgan's Life Stories. The BAFTA winner will open up about his Hollywood success, reported 'feud' with Madonna and his relationships – including his high-profile affair with the late Paula Yates.

Nowadays, however, the actor can be found at his countryside home with his partner Henrique. Find out about their relationship below...

Rupert is appearing on this week's Piers Morgan's Life Stories

Who is Rupert Everett's partner, Henrique?

Rupert is in a long-term relationship with his partner Henrique, a Brazilian accountant. The two prefer to keep their love-life away from the spotlight and not much else is known about Henrique, but the pair have been pictured out on numerous occasions together near their home in English countryside, along with their dog, Pluto.

The actor will discuss his life and career

Where did Rupert Everett and Henrique meet?

It is not known where Rupert and Everett met, but it is thought that the pair have been together for almost 15 years. Although the actor is mostly tight-lipped about his personal life, he revealed in an interview that he wouldn't turn down the prospect of marrying Henrique.

He told Mindfood magazine: "I wouldn't mind getting married now. I'd marry my boyfriend. Although I would only have two or three people to my wedding. I'm planning on staying with my other half forever."

What else is there to know about Rupert Everett and Henrique?

It seems the pair are very much in love and the actor opened up about their long-running union to the Times in 2017. Describing his relationship as "strong and stable", he added: "Ten years. Which is amazing and fabulous for me. He's my best friend."

