Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise looks noticeably different as she takes break from college

Suri Cruise is back from college for the holidays, and it looks like she's enjoying a lot of quality family time.

The 18-year-old was pictured enjoying a stroll in New York City with her mom Katie Holmes this week, looking more grown up than ever!

Suri has been on a growth spurt and is now almost taller than her famous mom. She looked stylish dressed in a denim jacket and wide-legged jeans, teamed with cowboy boots. The talented teenager wore her brunette hair up in a low ponytail, with her curtain bangs framing her face.

Katie, meanwhile, wore a dark brown tailored coat teamed with vibrant red pants and brown boots.

Katie and Suri are incredibly close and the teenager visits home whenever she can. Along with the holidays, she's also made a few surprise returns since enrolling at Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the fall. These have included on Katie's birthday at the beginning of December, and to watch the actress star in Our Town on Broadway back in September.

Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and the mother-daughter duo moved from LA to New York City following the star's divorce from the actor back in 2012. Tom is reportedly estranged from both Katie and Suri.

While Katie prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight, she's occasionally given an insight into her close bond with her only child in past interviews.

Most recently, she opened up about the prospect of becoming an empty nester just before Suri left home in September.

During an interview with Town & Country magazine, she said: "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

Suri is thought to be studying something in the creative fields at college, having graduated from LaGuardia High School in 2024.

She was pictured wearing a sash that had "vocals" written on it when graduating, and proved her singing credentials back in 2022 when she sang the opening credits of Katie's film, Alone Together, when she was just 15.

She sang a pitch-perfect rendition of "Blue Moon", and her mom was more than proud. Chatting to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie, she said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing.

"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'." The mom-of-one was asked why she chose Suri for the job and she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

Suri is incredibly creative and these skills have been encouraged by her mom. Katie previously revealed that the pair enjoyed many crafty hobbies during the height of the pandemic during lockdown. "I painted, we had a sewing machine, so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation," Katie told the sophomore issue of Amazing magazine.

"We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock [laughs]…

"Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in; we were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing ten times. Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room, and it still holds up. It was fun."