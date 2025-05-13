Tom Cruise's last public appearance with estranged daughter Suri, 18

Tom Cruise is one of the most famous names in Hollywood. And while the A-lister is known globally for his impressive back catalogue of films including Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, A Few Good Men and more, his family and personal life have also become a topic of interest since he burst onto the scene in the 1980s.

Most notably, his large following has become intrigued by the estranged relationship between Tom and his daughter, Suri, 18, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes.

Though the specific and personal reasons why the father-daughter duo have grown distant over the years are known only to the family, it was widely reported following the release of court documents following their divorce in 2012 that Katie had filed for divorce "to protect Suri from Scientology".

© Getty Tom Cruise at the recent Japan Premiere Red Carpet in support of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning"

Suri has since dropped her last name and now goes by Suri Noelle.

Here is everything we know about Tom and Suri's estrangement and Tom's last public appearance…

© Getty Tom Cruise is estranged from his daughter, Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife, Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise's final appearance with daughter, Suri

Tom's final public appearance with his daughter, Suri, was in 2012 when he took his daughter to Disney World in California.

The actor and his daughter, aged six at the time, were pictured riding on the teacups and bonding, though it's thought that Tom did see his daughter the following year in private once the divorce was finalized and he was granted visitation rights while Katie got full custody.

© AKGS Katie Holmes has been raising Suri, now 18, in New York City

However, since 2013, Tom and Suri have not seen each other either in public or in private.

In November 2013, in a court disposition, Tom was reported as saying: "Listen, when there is a divorce… things change. And it's more complicated. You have to ask for permission and organize schedules to make things happen. So it's not an ideal situation."

The now 18-year-old has been predominantly living in New York City with her mom. Suri now attends college in Pennsylvania.

© Diamond / BACKGRID Suri Noelle now attends college in Pennsylvania

How Tom Cruise provides for his daughter, Suri

Although they don't have a relationship, Tom has been providing financial support to Suri from the sidelines.

In their divorce settlement, Tom was ordered to pay $400,000 a year in child support payments, as well as all of Suri's "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs."

© Getty Tom Cruise is currently on a promotional tour for the new Mission: Impossible film

The child support payments have ceased now that Suri is 18 and no longer living with her mother. However, Tom is "fulfilling his obligation" by continuing to pay for her education while she studies at Carnegie Mellon University, a private university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The actor is paying the annual tuition fee of $65,000.