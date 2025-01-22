Katie Holmes' close knit family show support as she shares tearful video from last day on Broadway

Katie Holmes has been taking fans along with her on her Broadway journey over the past few months, while playing Mrs Webb in Our Town.

The Dawson's Creek star not only had a wonderful time, but developed close friendships with her cast members too, who were all overcome with emotion when they took their very last bows on January 19.

The actress took to Instagram on the last day of the show to post footage of herself and her cast members waving to the audience one very last time.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Suri Cruise sings backstage at mom Katie Holmes' Broadway show

Many of the cast were in tears, while Katie looked visibly emotional. The footage was liked by many of the mother-of-one's followers, including her mother Kathleen Holmes, who is one of her biggest cheerleaders.

Katie also made sure to make her mark on her final day by writing her name on her dressing room wall at the Barrymore Theatre in midtown Manhattan. She simply wrote "Katie 2024-205, Our Town".

The star captioned the image: "Dressing room farewell," alongside a love heart emoji.

Katie was supported throughout her time on Broadway by her entire family, including her daughter Suri, 18, who flew in from Pittsburgh where she is studying to watch her mom's final performance. The teenager was spotted arriving at the Barrymore Theatre and greeting the bouncer warmly before being let inside.

© Nina Westervelt Katie Holmes with her mom Kathleen Holmes - who is one of her biggest cheerleaders

Suri has gone to see Katie perform on a number of occasions, including on her birthday in December.

The college student, along with the cast and crew of Our Town, were captured on camera singing Happy Birthday to Katie while holding up birthday banners as the actress walked through the door, totally surprised.

© Arturo Holmes Katie had the time of her life performing in Our Town

Katie shared the sweet moment with her 2.9 million Instagram followers, clearly touched by the thoughtful gesture.

Suri is following in her mom's footsteps with a keen interest in performing. She is currently in her first year at Carnegie Mellon University, where she is thought to be studying an arts related subject.

© TikTok Katie's daughter Suri has also been supporting her mom during her time on Broadway

"I'm proud of my daughter," Katie told Town & Country back in 2024, just before Suri went off to college. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

© Getty Images Katie played Mrs Webb in Our Town

Suri has come back to New York City on several occasions, including during the holidays and to watch Katie in Our Town back in September. The 18-year-old was reportedly cheering on her mom while giving her a standing ovation.