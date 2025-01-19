Katie Holmes looks to fresh beginnings as she marks bittersweet end of era

Katie Holmes is about to face a new normal as her daily routine sets to change quite a bit!

The Dawson's Creek star has had a busy - and enjoyable - few months performing on Broadway in the popular show, Our Town.

But like all good things, it must come to an end, and on Sunday January 19, the show will close its curtains for the very last time.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Suri Cruise surprises her mom Katie Holmes backstage at Our Town

Katie has not only received rave reviews for her performance as Mrs. Webb in the show, but has formed close bonds with her castmates.

She's shared several behind-the-scenes moments on social media, and it looks like they've had a wonderful time.

These have included a look at a surprise baby shower for her co-star John McGinty, and a birthday celebration for her back in December. Katie shared footage of her castmates, as well as her daughter Suri Cruise, holding up photos of her backstage while singing as they surprised her as she walked through the door.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes during the opening night curtain call for the revival of "Our Town" on Broadway

On December 14, Katie shared a tribute to her co-stars on the show, and wrote on social media: "Saturday night on Broadway. I am so very grateful to be a part of @ourtownbroadway with this incredible group of actors during this holiday season. Thank you to our wonderful audiences for our two show day."

© Instagram The star previously shared a backstage photo taken at the Our Town party

Our Town has also proved to be a great distraction for the doting mom, who began rehearsing for the show shortly before her daughter Suri went off to college.

The teenager is now living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, having moved there at the end of the summer to begin her first year in college at Carnegie Mellon University.

© Getty Images Katie has formed a close bond with her Our Town co-stars including Zoey Deutch, who plays her daughter

"I'm proud of my daughter," Katie told Town & Country in 2024 when talking about going to college. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

Suri has come back to New York City on several occasions, including during the holidays and to watch Katie in Our Town back in September. The 18-year-old was reportedly cheering on her mom while giving her a standing ovation.

© Bruce Glikas Our Town has been a wonderful experience for Katie

While Katie will miss working on Our Town, she will likely be looking forward to a bit of downtime before her next project.

She told Town & Country that she was enjoying throwing herself into other pursuits now that she was an empty nester, including dance class, book clubs and painting. "I love a dance studio because every time you enter, you're starting from the beginning, and that's a good, meditative way to approach the day," she said of her passion for dance.

© TikTok Suri Cruise has been supporting her mom by watching the show too

On attending her book club, she added: ""You learn so much about each other—it’s a chance for everybody to share what moves them."