Robin Roberts 'delighted' as very familiar 'co-star' returns to ABC at the start of the year

Robin Roberts and her GMA co-stars were on cloud nine at the start of the week after a very familiar face returned to ABC.

Monday's show welcomed none other than Tim Allen, who was there to talk about his new program, Shifting Gears.

"We are delighted to have you with the family and I mean that sincerely," Robin told the long-running actor, whose other shows Home Improvement and Last Man Standing are ABC classics.

Discussing his new show, Tim told the anchors: "Shifting Gears, long story... I said if I did a show again I want to play a single guy, a widower and deal with grief. I've always been fascinated by people who have trauma in their lives but still have a sense of humor... comedy I like to lay on top of drama. I didn't think they would do this... but then the folks at 20th and ABC said let's expand it. I said I wanted to be a car restorer."

© ABC Robin Roberts was reunited with her former 'co-star' Tim Allen on Monday's GMA

What's more, Tim got his wish and it happened! "It really feels like I'm back home again. I love this network, I love ABC," he added.

Shifting Gears will air on January 8, with Tim starring alongside Kat Dennings. Tim plays Matt, whose estranged daughter and her children move into his house, where the real restorations begin!

© ABC ABC veteran Tim Allen is returning to the network with a brand new show

At the start of Tim's interview, Robin's co-star George Stephanopoulos joked that Robin's co-star was on the show.

The pair have worked together in the past In February 2016, Robin worked alongside Tim in Last Man Standing, playing a woman called Teresa who was interested in purchasing military collectibles from Tim's character Mike Baxter.

© Getty Images Robin on GMA with her co-stars

Robin is no stranger to acting and has also been in films including Pitch Perfect 2, Hannah Montana and The Rookie.

She shared a throwback video of herself with Tim on Last Man Standing after the interview aired, and wrote alongside it: "Enjoyed chatting with the one and only @ofctimallen about his new show 'Shifting Gears' this morn on @goodmorningamerica. Brings back great memories from my time on set with him as a guest star on the hit sitcom 'Last Man Standing'. Can't believe this was almost 10 years ago! Good thing I didn't give up my day job."

Despite Robin's critique of her acting, her fans disagreed, with many praising her in the comments section. Robin has returned to work after the holidays, where she enjoyed a well-deserved vacation with her wife Amber Laign.

Robin with her wife Amber in Portugal - her favorite memory of 2024

The star posted several pictures from her trip on social media over Christmas, including a stunning beach scene. She also reflected on the past 12 months in a post at the end of 2024, revealing that one of her most memorable moments of the year was traveling to Portugal for work.

Robin posted several pictures from the trip, including one of her on the beach, and wrote: "On this final Monday of 2024…looking back at one of my favorite #memorablemoments from this year…our incredible trip to Portugal. From the beaches in the Algarve, to the mountains in Sintra, to that trolley ride in Lisbon…so grateful to everyone who took part in this @goodmorningamerica adventure! #GMA50."