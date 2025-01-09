GMA's Robin Roberts' fans ask for her to be 'protected at all costs' following latest move

Robin Roberts is a fan favorite on Good Morning America - and there's good reason for this!

The ABC star is incredibly appreciative of her fans and let them know just how much they mean to her this week, even if it meant braving the freezing cold.

Robin was captured on camera braving the New York City temperatures on Thursday morning so that she could say hello to fans who had been waiting to catch a glimpse of the GMA stars outside the studios in Times Square.

WATCH: Robin Roberts goes out of her way for GMA fans

In the footage, which you can view below, Robin posed for selfies and took time to chat to the fans, many of whom had traveled from miles.

The video was shared on GMA's Instagram account and was captioned: "It might be below freezing but that never stops @robinrobertsgma from saying hello to fans."

© GC Images Robin Roberts is incredibly loyal to her fans

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many writing that Robin needs to be protected at all costs! "I’ve met her. She is a gem. Protect her at all cost!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Protect Robin, she's so genuine!" A third added: "Love love her, she always goes beyond."

Robin has been working on GMA since 2005 and is the longest-serving co-host alongside George Stephanopoulos.

© Getty Images Robin with her GMA co-stars George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan

The star has shared the ups and downs of her personal life with viewers on the show over the past few decades, including her health battles and engagement and wedding to the love of her life, Amber Laign.

The star commutes from her apartment in Manhattan to the GMA studios each day, but during the weekends she lives in Connecticut, where her wife lives full-time.

© Instagram Robin with her wife Amber Laign

The journalist previously opened up about their living situation in her 2014 book, Everybody's Got Something. She wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together.

Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!" Robin and Amber have a solid relationship and have gone through a lot as a couple, which has only made them stronger.

© Getty Images Robin is a fan favorite on GMA

The couple first met on a blind date 19 years ago and have been together ever since, going public with their relationship in 2013, when Robin came out via a Facebook post and revealed she'd been in a long-term relationship with the wellness expert.

The TV veteran proposed to Amber in 2023, and enjoyed a star-studded wedding in Connecticut later that year.

They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in September 2024 and were treated to a personal chef - the very one that catered their wedding, from a friend for their anniversary gift.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign celebrated their first wedding anniversary in September 2024

Robin shared footage of her and Amber enjoying a romantic meal at home and Robin said in the video: "Since we never actually got to eat at our wedding, a lovely gift from a longtime friend, Pam [Guglielmino], and the chef from our wedding night. Wow!"

In the caption accompanying the video, Robin wrote, "What a special time at home celebrating our 1-year wedding anniversary. Thanks to dear friend @pgoog and Chef Katrina from @farmingtongardensct for a memorable night! Forgive me if I’m a little bleary-eyed tomorrow on @goodmorningamerica. Totally worth the late night."