The Sopranos cast — where are they now?

Widely considered to be one of the greatest television shows of all time, The Sopranos is having a major comeback as a new generation discovers it for the first time.

The HBO crime drama finished on a bombshell moment in 2007, regarded as having one of the best endings of any series. But what happened to the cast members afterwards?

The Sopranos stars have gone on to do a number of things; some have gone on to have incredibly successful careers, while others have disappeared from the public eye completely.

Here's everything you need to know about The Sopranos cast.

© Jason LaVeris James Gandolfini His performance as Tony Soprano has been lauded as one of the great feats of acting, and James Gandolfini was heralded by those who worked with him. As well as his role in The Sopranos, James had a successful career on Broadway with performances in A Streetcar Named Desire and On the Waterfront. After the hit show, James had roles in films like In the Loop, Zero Dark Thirty, and Killing Them Softly. Sadly, the great actor passed away from a heart attack aged 51 on June 19, 2013. Nevertheless, his legacy and his work on The Sopranos has echoed throughout film and television. Bryan Cranston said that his Breaking Bad character, Walter White, would not have existed without Tony Soprano. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt called him a "ferocious actor, a gentle soul and a genuinely funny man."

© Lexie Moreland Edie Falco Carmela Soprano's actress Edie Falco has gone on to star in a number of hit TV series, including Horace and Pete, Law & Order True Crime, and Impeachment: American Crime Story. She appeared in Avatar: The Way of Water and will reprise her role in the third instalment of the franchise.

© Mike Coppola Jamie-Lynn Sigler After her iconic portrayal as Meadow Soprano, Jamie-Lynn Sigler has gone on to have roles in Entourage, Ugly Betty, Guys with Kids, and Big Sky. After she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis aged 20, Jamie-Lynn has been an outspoken advocate for people with the disease, even hosting a podcast with Christina Applegate to discuss their experiences.

© Roy Rochlin Michael Imperioli Prior to his role as Christopher Moltisanti, Michael Imperioli featured in the likes of Goodfellas and Bad Boys. Since his role in the iconic drama, he has had roles in films such as The Lovely Bones and Oh, Canada!. He may be familiar to fans of The White Lotus, as he took up the role of Dominic Di Grasso in season two of the show. Earlier this year, he made his Broadway debut in An Enemy of the People.



© Pacific Press Robert Iler Since he played A.J. Soprano, Robert Iler has avoided the spotlight. He moved to Las Vegas to pursue a career as a professional poker player, dealing with substance abuse issues following the show's finale. He's been sober since 2013, and in July 2023 he started a podcast with Jamie-Lynn called Not Today Pal. The actress revealed that she has remained close to her on-screen brother, calling him her best friend. "He's my kid's Uncle Rob," she told People. "He spends Thanksgiving and Christmas with me and my family every single year. He followed me to Austin and moved there."

© Rodin Eckenroth Lorraine Bracco Following her success as Dr. Jennifer Melfi on The Sopranos, Lorraine Bracco went on to narrate I Married a Mobster, and starred on Rizzoli & Isles between 2010 and 2016. She has also made brief appearances on Blue Bloods and Jerk. She featured alongside Mel Gibson in Monster Summer earlier this year.



© Bobby Bank Tony Sirico After his role as Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri, Tony Sirico would go on to have guest roles in Family Guy and American Dad. He also played Vito in Woody Allen's Café Society. The esteemed actor, well known for his role in Italian American mob dramas even before The Sopranos, passed away in 2022.