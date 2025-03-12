Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati asks for help as she teases major Burzek wedding update

Chicago PD fans are counting down the days until the wedding of Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), and now Marina has teased a major look into the big day.

"WHILE WE WAIT FOR THE NEXT CHICAGO PD.... HELP ME CHOOSE A DRESS!!!" Marina captioned a carousel of pictures on social media that showed her in a variety of different wedding dresses.

Visiting Chicago bridal shop Mira Couture, Marina wore four different looks, from a blush pink chiffon A-line dress with a plunging neckline, to a stunning fit and flare with a ruched bodice and pearl detailing.

© Marina Squerciati Marina in a blush pink bridal gown at Mira Couture

"Are we actors just so we have an opportunity to play characters who have to wear a wedding dress? Mayhem," commented Kara Killmer, who previously starred in Chicago Fire.

"You’re completely stunning," she added.

© Marina Squerciati Marina looked gorgeous in a wedding dress at Mira Couture

Marina's co-star LaRoyce Hawkins shared that he loved number one – the pink A-line – although he said that the "details of #4 stand out the most to me," referencing the pearl dress.

Toya Turner, another co-star called on fans to join her in celebrating the pearl dress, commenting: "ITS THE ONE WITH THE PEARLS Button >>>>>"

© Marina Squerciati Marina shared a series of possible gowns

In late February Marina shared another series of pictures of her dress shopping, as she visited Grace Loves Lace, and revealed the looks she was considering for the TV wedding.

"I'm stupidly excited for this wedding. YES, I KNOW IT'S FOR TV, BUT PADDY DO NOT LOOK AT THIS POST!," she captioned the carousel, mentioning her co-star Patrick who plays Adam, her on-screen fiance.

In that post she wore a stunning silk halter neck column gown as well as a lace mermaid gown with full-length sleeves and a short circular train, and a beautiful silk column gown with ruched bodice and spaghetti straps.

© Marina Squerciati Marina wears a lace bridal gown in Grace Loves Lace

"I’m torn between option 2 and 3," commented LaRoyce, joking: "I’m also torn between who’s best man I should be."

LaRoyce stars as Kevin Atwater, a police officer who works alongside Kim and Adam in the Intelligence Unit.

© Lori Allen/NBC Marina as Kim Burgess and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in a still from Chicago PD

In January PD showrunner Gwen Sigan told HELLO! that by the end of this season, we will see the pair tie the knot.

"I keep saying, 'They're getting married!'," she said, adding: "Yes, I do think by the end of the season we will get to see some happiness and see them take that step."

Last season fans of Burzek, the portmanteau of Burgess and Ruzek, watched the pair finally become engaged after years of being on-and-off, numerous hookups and an adopted daughter.

Adam Ruzek proposes to Kim Burgess on Chicago PD

This season has seen Kim take her Detective test while Adam's father unexpectedly returned from Florida, only to share that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and would be entering a care facility.

But before they get their happily ever after, they will reach what Gwen called a "breaking point".

"Certainly, what you'll see in the rest of our season is that they reach a breaking point," said Gwen.