Nicole Kidman lifts the lid on her huge hair transformation

Nicole Kidman has some of the most luscious locks in the business, and is instantly recognizable for her strawberry blonde tresses.

The Babygirl actress loves to keep her fans on their toes and change up her hairstyle constantly, whether it be for a new role or a red carpet appearance.

Met Gala madness

© Getty Images Nicole shocked fans with a short haircut at the Met Gala

Recently she stunned fans on the Met Gala red carpet with her incredible hair transformation, debuting a dual-toned pixie cut for the prestigious event.

Nicole then walked the ACM Awards red carpet with long blonde hair, causing speculation as to how she achieved such drastically different looks in a short amount of time.

Speaking to Sunrise, the mother of four revealed that she had not cut her hair at all, despite her short hairdo at the Met Gala. "Everyone's like, 'Did you chop your hair off?' I'm like, 'No, I did not,'" she declared.

© Getty She appeared at the ACM Awards days later with long hair

Her Nine Perfect Strangers co-star joked that there were "gasps on set" when Nicole revealed the bold, structured wig for her character Masha.

"It was very much because Masha has to recreate herself. She always has to. And as you know, I love changing my hair," she said.

Her hairstylist Adir Abergel explained the process behind Nicole's Met Gala cut, which was fashioned to suit the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

© Getty Images Her hairstylist was inspired by Dandyism

Calling the look a "superfine tailored short cut", Adir wrote on Instagram that "the inspiration was a tailored short cut that brought out the essence of Dandyism on Nicole."

"I wanted to celebrate this year's theme by honoring the Dandies and their individuality, elegance, and confidence - where every detail is tailored to that unique person," he added.

Luscious locks

© Getty Images Nicole had tight curls at the beginning of her career

Adir previously revealed the secret to Nicole's ever-changing hairstyles in his Instagram story. "Using the right products that will maintain the look for a long period of time is incredibly important," he wrote. "For me, extensions are a huge part of creating these styles."

When the 57-year-old began to pursue a career in Hollywood in the late '80s and early '90s, she had an incredible head of red curly locks; however, Nicole shared that she regretted trying to tame her curls.

"I wish I had my curls back. I tortured them to death. I always say, 'Don't ruin the ringlets,'" she told Who in 2017. She later reiterated her point to the Sydney Morning Herald, sharing, "Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure."

Taking a break

© Disney Nine Perfect Strangers will be her final project for the year

It seems that Nicole has been in every film and TV series over the past few years, constantly popping up on our screens or a red carpet.

In 2024 alone, she starred in Expats, A Family Affair, The Perfect Couple, Spellbound, Babygirl and Lioness. 2025 is set to be a quieter year for the Oscar winner, who shared with The Hollywood Reporter that she planned to take a break.

"[2025 is] actually not as crazy," she told the outlet. "I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of the year. So, oh well!"

Watch the Nine Perfect Strangers season two trailer below...