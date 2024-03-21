Aaron Taylor-Johnson and wife Sam's rarest photos of ultra private family life with 4 daughters

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the actor everyone is talking about at the moment after reports began circulating that he has been offered the role of James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig in the iconic spy film franchise.

The actor, also known for his roles in Bullet Train, Nocturnal Animals and Avengers, has not confirmed the rumours officially so it's not known for certain whether he will indeed become the new 007. However, it's safe to say that fans are in favour of Aaron's addition to the line of famous names who have portrayed the lead character from Ian Fleming's books since the 1960s.

Away from his glittering career in Hollywood, Aaron, 33, spends time at home with his wife, Sam, 57, and their blended family, including four daughters.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have been married since 2012

Sam Taylor-Johnson is an artist and esteemed figure in the film industry herself, having directed titles such as Nowhere Boy, Fifty Shades of Grey and the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black.

Before meeting and marrying Aaron, Sam was previously married to ex-husband Jay Jopling, whom she separated from in 2008. They welcomed two daughters together: Angelica, who was born in 1997, and Jessie, born in 2005.

Sam and Aaron welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Wylda Rae in July 2010. Two years later in January 2012, they welcomed another girl named Romy Hero Johnson.

The actor and the director's love life has been the subject of headlines due to their 24-year age gap, but it seems they don't let that come between their happy family life. The couple prefer to keep their children's identity private, so they don't often share photos of their home life. But, when they do it's clear they have an incredibly strong bond.

Here are the rarest photos of their low-key family life…

Mum & Dad © Instagram Sam Taylor-Johnson posted this photo taken in 2022 of her and Aaron looking incredibly sophisticated yet relaxed as they sat together. The director wrote in the photo caption that their daughter, Romy, who was ten years old at the time, had in fact taken the shot, so perhaps she's taking after her mother with her impressive camera skills!



A new addition to the family © Instagram Sam and Aaron prefer to keep the identities of their children private and so don't share photos of their children on social media, with the exception of Sam's eldest daughter, Angelica, 27. But Sam does share snaps inside their home and of their beloved pets. Sam explained on Instagram that this gorgeous kitten was gifted to her by Aaron and that she was thrilled with the matching T-shirt.

Man's best friend © Instagram And it looks like they're not only cat owners, but dog parents too! Sam shared this sweet photo of her husband cuddling their new puppy and encouraged her followers in her caption to adopt and not shop.



At home studio © Instagram Sam and Aaron are fortunate enough to have more than one property and their home in the UK looks so stunning, particularly her at-home studio. The mother-of-four works as an artist as well as a director so having space at home for her to create is no doubt essential.



His and Hers © Instagram Sam and Aaron shared this laid-back photo in 2020 while the UK was gripped by the coronavirus lockdown. The couple looked relaxed in the snap as they wore their matching NHS charity T-shirts while posing in their gorgeous garden at home in the UK.



Mother daughter time © Instagram Sam has occasionally posted a photo of her eldest daughter, Angelica, from her previous marriage including this photo of them enjoying a meal together while exploring Paris during fashion week. Angelica looked bemused in the funny photo as the mother and daughter tucked into their breakfast.



Birthday wishes © Instagram Sam also shared this rare photo of her daughter to mark her birthday. Angelica looked super cool in her pink and black dress as she posed for the photo on the streets of London. Sam wrote sweetly in the caption that she loves her eldest: "To the moon and back."



Backflips for days © Instagram If there's one thing about Aaron Taylor-Johnson, it's that he loves a backflip. The actor never misses the opportunity to take a cool photograph showing off his impressive skills. This snap was taken by his wife in the garden of their LA home. Aaron managed to keep hold of his hat while pulling off the move. The photo doesn't show too much of a view of their garden, but the outdoor area was surrounded by sunshine and tall palm trees.

Although the actor rarely posts photos of his family on his social media, he did share a sweet tribute to his wife and their family to mark her birthday. Aaron shared the image, shown below, and wrote: "You're an exceptional woman, there's really no one I know quite like you.

"You are the most wonderful doting mother and beautiful role model to our 4 daughters. A gorgeous loving wife, you are my love, my soulmate and I'm always blown away by you."