Reba McEntire returns to The Voice for special appearance

Big news The Voice fans - Reba McEntire is returning as a mega mentor, 12 years after she first appeared on the show. The country superstar will be providing advice to the remaining artists who have made it through the battle rounds as they prepare for knockouts, appearing alongside the four judges - Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton.

Reba and Blake have history with the show, as she was his battle advisor on the first series; season 23 will be Blake's last, after winning the show with his acts nine times making him the coach with the highest number of wins.

The new series will air on NBC on March 27 and fans will get to see several changes including a "playoff pass," which allows both hopefuls in a battle to advance.

However, the winner of the battle will have the advantage as they automatically advance to playoffs, which will return for this season.

Twenty acts will make it to the playoffs, although each coach will advance only two artists to the live semi-finals.

Numerous high-profile musicians have acted as judges on the show. Season one saw the panel feature Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, and Blake. Other coaches from previous seasons include Shakira, Usher, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, and Camila Cabello.

Reba will be a mega mentor

Blake won the last season with Bryce Leatherwood, and also won in 2021 with Cam Anthony. Blake previously won with Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3) and Danielle Bradbery (Season 4). He also won with Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), and Todd Tilghman (Season 18).

The country music star will leave after the next season and shared the news on Instagram in October 2022 with a lengthy message that read: "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

Blake will leave the show this season

He continued: "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Blake then went on to thank some other very special people: "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani. I have to give a huge shout out to the singers - the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

He concluded: "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. Could not happen without you."

