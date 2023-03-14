Gwen Stefani's net worth combined with Blake Shelton's millions is mind-blowing The No Doubt singer has been married to the award-winning country star since 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have quite the combined fortune between them, thanks to their impressive careers in the music industry and beyond.

The No Doubt singer - who tied the knot to the country star in 2021 - has an impressive net worth of $160M, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her wealth sky-rocketed after No Doubt's third album, Tragic Kingdom, released in 1995, made the band world-wide stars, selling an incredible 16 million copies.

During her time in No Doubt, the band received Grammys, and Gwen went on to release her debut solo album, Love, Angel, Music, Baby, in 2004, which reached multi-platinum status.

Gwen's career has also seen her launch her own clothing line, L.A.M.B. - also released the same year as her album under the same name.

The star is also a big name in the beauty industry, releasing a limited edition cosmetic collection in collaboration with Urban Decay in 2016. Most recently, she celebrated the first anniversary of her beauty brand GXVE, further adding to her financial success.

Gwen Stefani and Balek Shelton have an impressive joint net worth

Gwen has also earned money from real estate, and from her judging duties on The Voice - which is the very show she met her now-husband on.

Blake, meanwhile, has a net worth of $120 million, as a result of being one of America's most popular country musicians.

The singer kicked off his career in 2001, and his very first single, Austin, spent five weeks at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart.

Blake has released ten albums to date and has had many number one hits too. The award-winning star has also sold over 10 million albums worldwide, adding to his financial success.

The celebrity couple met on The Voice

Since 2011, Blake has been a coach on The Voice, where he earns over $10 million a series.

The country musician has also hosted other shows, including Barmageddon. He is currently on the road, on his Back to the Honky Tonk tour, alongside Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, through which he has reenacted old-school country performances at dive bars and honky-tonks, and attendees even get to enjoy a working bar.

Since tying the knot in 2021, Gwen and Blake have been happily married, splitting their time between LA and Oklahoma, with the star's three sons from her first marriage with Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine.

