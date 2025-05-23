Bradley Walsh's son Barney inundated with congratulations after exciting news

Barney Walsh has been inundated with congratulations after being nominated for Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards for his role in Casualty.

In a joint post with the BBC medical drama's official social media page, Barney shared the exciting news. The caption read: "Barney Walsh is longlisted for Serial Drama Performance at the #NTAs. Vote all things #Casualty.."

Fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the 27-year-old actor, who is the son of TV presenter and actor Bradley Walsh.

One person wrote: "Congratulations. Had my vote already!" while another added: "@barneywalsh congratulations well deserved."

A third follower penned: "Well deserved. Go, Barney."

Who does Barney play in Casualty?

Barney plays accident-prone Cameron Mickelthwaite in the show. The actor made his Casualty debut in series 37, which aired in 2023.

© BBC STUDIOS Barney plays Cam Mickelthwaite in Casualty

After being cast in the long-running series, Barney described his experience on set as a "joy".

He previously said in a statement: "It's been an incredible experience to join the cast of Casualty alongside Anna, Sarah, JJ and Eddie. It’s a real joy to come to work every day and play Cam. I can't wait for the viewers to meet nurse Cam as he arrives at Holby and very quickly realises he might have bitten off more than he can chew!"

© BBC STUDIOS Barney has been nominated at this year's NTAs

Barney is no stranger to the small screen, having made his TV debut in an episode of Law & Order: UK in 2013. Since then, he's appeared in episodes of Doctors, Death in Paradise, and played PC Harness in the ITV's Darling Buds of May reboot, The Larkins, in which his dad Bradley starred as Pop Larkin.

Barney is also a TV presenter and is perhaps best known for fronting the BBC game show Gladiators alongside his dad, as well as their ITV travel show, Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, which recently aired its sixth season.

© Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Bradley and Barney Walsh co-host Gladiators and Breaking Dad together

Barney's relationship with his dad, Bradley

It's no secret that Bradley and Barney share a close relationship.

© ITV The sixth season of Breaking Dad: Bradley and Barney Walsh recently aired on ITV

Speaking about their bond on ITV's This Morning, Bradley previously explained: "He has always been my son, and you always take care of them. But then all of a sudden he becomes your equal and a work colleague, and a mate, and someone you respect."

The Chase star added: "Now I look up to him. Barney, bless him, was directing me on some of the things, 'Dad don't worry about this, you need to be thinking about this', and actually producing me."