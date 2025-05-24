Bold & The Beautiful's Don Diamont marks end of an era with emotional message

Don Diamont has been celebrating an extraordinary 40 years with CBS in 2025, but the father-of-seven has also been celebrating a series of personal triumphs this year – including the college graduation of his eldest son with wife Cindy Ambuehl.

Taking to social media on May 23, Don – who stars as Bill Spencer Jr on The Bold & The Beautiful – honored his son, and shared how proud he was to have seen the 22-year-old help take his college football team into the top 25 in the country.

Proud dad

"Anton couldn't have made more of his football scholarship. With blood, sweat and tears he, as the starting left tackle, and his @unlvfootball teammates went from a 2 win first season to a record setting 11 win season his senior year!" Bill wrote alongside a carousel of memories.

"Add to that an LA Bowl victory, and ending the year as the 24th ranked team in the country. The first time that UNLV FOOTBALL was ranked in the top 25!"

© WireImage Cindy and Don attend 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Don was also proud to share that Anton – whom he calls Tanker – had made the Dean's list.

"Anton was no less committed in the classroom as a Dean’s List student in Business Finance! Tanker, I couldn’t be prouder of all that you’ve accomplished! It was such a joy to be along for the ride!" he wrote.

Mom Cindy also congratulated her son on his "storybook journey," writing on her own post: "From getting a full ride scholarship, playing D1 football, to graduating with honors. I’m so proud of you and excited to see what’s next! I love you."

Six of Don's sons pose in black tuxedos

Father of seven

Don is a father to seven sons; he welcomed two sons, Alexander (Zander) and Luca, with first wife Rachel, and also raised Rachel's sons from a past marriage, Sasha and Lauren, whom Don has always considered his own.

"It was crucial for me that these guys understand that I was leaving their mother but I wasn’t leaving them. I will always be there for them. I’m here and I’ll always be here,” he told TV Insider of his relationship with his step sons.

© CBS via Getty Images Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) in The Bold & The Beautiful

Don had also been raising his late sister Bette's son.

40 years in soaps

Don began his work in soaps in 1984 as Carlo Forenza on Days of our Lives.

He was only on the show for a year, before he was poached for The Young & The Restless by Bill Bell, the creator of the soap, and he stayed in Genoa City for over 20 years.

However in 2008 he was told he would be written out of the show when new showrunners come on board – and then Bradley Bell, the executive producer and head writer of The Bold & the Beautiful (and Bill's son) created the role of Bill Spencer, Jr. for Don a year later.