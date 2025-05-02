Savannah Guthrie reveals return of beloved Today co-host

Savannah Guthrie has revealed that a beloved Today star is returning to the NBC show, just over three months since their departure.

The Today co-anchor expressed her excitement when she announced in a new interview that Hoda Kotb "is coming back" after she left the show in January following a 17-year run.

"She's coming back," Savannah told E! News in a joint interview with co-anchor Craig Melvin.

Hoda's return is not permanent, however, with Savannah revealing that the 60-year-old will be coming back as a guest.

© Getty Images Savannah revealed Hoda is 'coming back' to Today

"She's going to come and reveal her next chapter on the Today Show," Savannah explained. "So, you'll see her there."

While Hoda may have left the Today show, she hasn't forgotten about the friendships she forged there and is still close with Savannah.

"We see her all the time," Savannah added. "She's great. We just had breakfast last week."

© Instagram Hoda and Savannah still have a close friendship

Hoda's next move

Hoda will no doubt discuss her venture into the wellness space after revealing in January that she is launching a new business.

"I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast and all kinds of things that we can get together, do things that I love," she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"It's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, 'Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.'"

© Getty Images Hoda is venturing into the wellness space

Hoda confessed that she became "hooked" on wellness after initially having her doubts.

"I kind of got hooked in the wellness space, like a couple of years ago. I started doing stuff that I thought seemed woo woo and weird, and then all of a sudden as I was doing it, I was like, 'Wait, I feel calmer, I feel better,'" she confessed.

Hoda first revealed her desire to conquer the wellness market during a conversation with Jenna Bush Hager in October.

© Getty Images Hoda revealed her new appreciation of wellness to Jenna Bush Hager

"I don't know if you've ever had a yearning, a calling, a desire, and you can't quit it, even if you try, because working at NBC is safer," she explained on Today with Hoda and Jenna.

"But sometimes, you know there's something else that you want to try in your life. And I have been so turned on by the wellness space because I realized what was happening to me."

She added: "I tried different things, and I noticed my body was calmer. I was getting sick less. I was feeling better. I was a better parent, a better friend, a better sister, a better daughter. And I thought, all these tiny things I was doing day after day were helping to change me inside.

© Getty Images Hoda is returning to Today to discuss her new wellness business

"What I want to do is I want to live in wellness. I want to work in that space. I want to start things. I've got things that are percolating inside that I'm gonna, hopefully, have fully formed soon."

Hoda announced her departure from Today in September 2024 and admitted at the time that she wanted to "try something new" and spend more time with her family.

She left the show on January 10 and was replaced by Craig.