Kelly Clarkson supported by famous friends as she makes emotional gesture for show's new era – fans react

A brand new era has begun for Kelly Clarkson, who premiered the fifth season of her eponymous daytime talk show from a brand new studio and location.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer moved her show across the country, and on Monday, October 16, she started off the new season of her show from none other than NBC's iconic 30 Rockefeller studios in New York City.

The host of course had to kick off her new season – and era – with a bang, and she did so with the help of some very familiar faces to any fan of NBC.

The season five premiere kicked off as all episodes do, with a Kellyoke, though this time around it started with a view of Central Park of course, before Kelly went around singing her new song "I Won't Give Up," as she made her long-awaited arrival to NBC studios.

As she went around greeting the building's doormen, vendors and more, she received a warm welcome from fellow NBC mainstays Lester Holt, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who ushered her into studio 6A, where Andy Cohen was waiting to introduce her.

"I love you, I'm so excited to be here," Kelly started saying to her excited audience, and continued: "It is so great to finally be back on the air… We get to do our show again."

© Getty Kelly was welcomed by some of New York City's doormen and women

She added: "And from our new home, this is such an iconic building, 30 Rockefeller Center," and noted: "I can't believe I got to not only move here but work from here. It is such a blessing."

Then Kelly shared: "To celebrate our arrival, we are opening our doors to the people who open our doors, the doormen and women of New York," who made up the entire audience for the first episode.

© Getty Today Show's Hoda and Jenna, plus Seth Meyers, were all part of the premiere

"I also want to take a moment to salute the slew of people here at 30 Rock who hustled around the clock to get our studio ready for today," she also shared, adding: "This legendary space used to be home to David Letterman and Conan O'Brian back in those days… The effort for you to see what you're seeing today was nothing short of a miracle."

"This studio is great on the inside, but it also has some pretty cool neighbors," she noted.

Kelly previously opened up about the difficult decision to move her show from Los Angeles to New York in a conversation with TalkShopLive, during which she explained she did it in an effort to be closer to her family.

© Getty Kelly's kids River and Remington will now be closer to their family

"I talked to my crew back in January through tears because I have built such an amazing group of people," she said, adding: "Obviously, we've been very successful and I love everybody I work with and we have such great relationships."

Still, she said: "My family is [in the] East Coast. They're North Carolina-based. It was one of those things where I just had to," and that: "There were a lot of personal things going on too… I feel like our family, me and my kids, really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles]."

