Bruce Willis' legacy will be that of the action hero, the star of Die Hard, Red, and The Fifth Element, and his eldest daughter is now following in his footsteps.

Rumer Willis plays a widow on the warpath in filmmaker Johnny Remo's Trail of Vengeance, out in theaters now, and she has praised her father's career as part of the reason for her own desire to jump into the genre.

© Getty Images Bruce and daughter Rumer in 2013

"My dad is such an action man," she said, adding: "My mom's done her fair share [of action] as well."

Mom Demi starred in GI Jane and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

© Die Hard Bruce Willis in Die Hard

Speaking to People magazine, mom-of-one Rumer said that she "would love to do an action movie with" Demi, calling the idea "so fun".

"I felt like a little kid when I found out I got [this role]," she added of her new movie, sharing that she is a huge fan of the Western genre including Tayor Sheridan's Yellowstone and 1883.

Rumer Willis in Trails of Vengeance

Set in 1875, Trails of Vengeance follows Rumer's character, Katherine Atherton, a widow whose life is upended by her husband's murder, orchestrated by a nefarious colonel. But in her quest for vengeance, she unexpectedly crosses paths with a former Pinkerton agent, a man with a troubled past.

The Pinkerton Detective Agency was the first private detective agency in the United States, and they have a controversial history.

© Getty Images for goop Bruce (3L) with his three daughters, ex-wife Demi (2L) and wife Emma (2R)

Bruce, 70, retired from acting in 2022 after receiving an initial diagnosis of aphasia.

In 2023 his wife Emma, Demi and his eldest daughters Rumer, Talllulah and Scout, shared that he had been given an updated prognosis and he had frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD.

Symptoms typically start between the ages of 40 and 65, but Frontotemporal Degeneration is the most common form of dementia for people under 60, and there are no treatments for the disease. Symptoms of FTD start gradually and progress steadily, and often include dramatic behavioral changes such as swearing, impaired judgment, emotional withdrawal from others, loss of energy, and less frequent speech.

© Getty Images Bruce and wife Emma Heming on the red carpet

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," the statement read. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

They then shared that "FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone".

"For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know," they added.