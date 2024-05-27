Amanda Holden wore the most flattering striped summer dress - and it's half-price if you hurry

I’ve been on the lookout for the perfect summer dress - and Amanda Holden must have read my mind because she just served it up on a plate - with a tasty discount attached no less! What a result.

I mean, she always looks good, let’s face it, but when I spotted her leaving London’s Global Studios wearing a super elegant flowing striped maxi dress, I had to track it down.

Imagine my delight when the dress turned out to be in the sale at Karen Millen for half price. No brainer if you ask me!

© Getty Amanda looked so elegant in the dress - and I can't believe the price!

It’s the brand’s Blue Slinky Viscose Slash Neck Striped Knit Midaxi Dress, which is available in sizes small to XL. (8-24 in UK sizes) It has the word “slinky” in the product title for a good reason - it’s form-fitting and made from swishy soft viscose with a slash kneck that elegantly frames the shoulders.

Amanda chose the blue and cream slipped version but there’s also another colourway - pale coral and marine blue stripes which is just as pretty.

Delivery options on this dress start from £4.99 for standard delivery and returns are just £2.

So the clever feature of this dress is the vertical stripes (a big trend for summer 2024 by the way) They’re incredibly flattering because they create an elongated effect, making the wearer appear taller and slimmer. This is because vertical lines draw the eye up and down rather than across.

© Getty Vertical stripes are slimming and extremely flattering

Nifty optical illusion aside, vertical stripes are classic and timeless, meaning this is a dress you can bust out for many seasons to come and style it as you wish.

Amanda went for full-on glamour with towering heels - but the denim jacket gives it a contracting laid-back feel. I’d love to see this dress with a pair of espadrilles and a plain pashmina draped over the shoulders - and perhaps a wide-brimmed straw hat. It’s perfect for a summer soiree, wedding or lazy day at the pub. It can be dresses up or down so easily with accessories.

Have I sold you on the stripes? If so, please check out this lovely £45 linen blend version from M&S and this £75 Monsoon V neck Maxi Waisted dress. It’s a trend that’s here to stay for sure!