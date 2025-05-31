Britain's Got Talent past winners – where are they now? From tragic death to chart success

Britain’s Got Talent has delivered some of the UK’s most talked-about TV moments since its launch in 2007.

From tear-jerking auditions to standing ovations, the ITV talent show has introduced the nation to opera singers, street dancers, magicians, comedians and even a dancing dog or two.

But what happens after the glitter falls and the Royal Variety Performance is over?

Here’s a look at some of Britain’s Got Talent’s most unforgettable winners – and where they are now.

© Getty Paul Potts – from mobile phones to the big screen Paul Potts was working in Carphone Warehouse when he auditioned for the very first series. His performance of Nessun Dorma earned a standing ovation and launched a huge classical crossover career. Paul went on to top charts with his debut album and had a biopic made about his life, starring James Corden.

He later appeared on Germany’s The Masked Singer in 2022.

© Getty George Sampson – West End star and teen icon George Sampson was just 14 when he won the second series with a rain-soaked dance to Singin’ in the Rain. He returned after being knocked out in the first season and impressed judges and viewers with his street dancing. After the show, George landed roles in Waterloo Road, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and reality TV favourites like Celebrity Coach Trip. Now 31, he continues to act and dance.

© Getty Diversity – fan favourites with lasting impact Diversity shocked viewers in 2009 when they beat favourite Susan Boyle in a now-iconic final. The dance troupe, led by Ashley Banjo, have since become household names. They've toured internationally, appeared on US talk shows, and continue to perform live. Ashley now serves as a judge on Dancing on Ice, while his brother Jordan co-hosted The Greatest Dancer. In 2017, former member Rob Anker sadly died in a car accident in Canada.

© Getty Susan Boyle – a global sensation Although Susan Boyle didn’t win the show, she remains its biggest success story. Her audition of I Dreamed a Dream became a viral hit, watched over 100 million times in its first week. After placing second behind Diversity, Susan signed with Simon Cowell’s label and released multiple albums. Her debut became the best-selling debut album in UK history. She has since performed for the Pope and inspired a stage musical based on her life.

© Getty Stavros Flatley – double act turned legends Father and son duo Stavros Flatley became cult favourites for their Greek-themed dance act. They made it to the final in 2009 and joined the BGT tour. They returned for BGT: The Champions and are still performing together.

Spelbound – Olympic performance and beyond Spelbound were crowned winners in 2010 with their high-energy gymnastic routines. They took part in the BGT live tour and performed twice at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony. The troupe continues to perform at events around the UK.

© Getty Ashleigh and Pudsey – a royal favourite Ashleigh and her dog Pudsey became the first canine act to win the show in 2012. They went on to perform for the Queen during her Diamond Jubilee and at the Royal Variety Performance. Simon Cowell called Pudsey one of the best dancing dogs he'd ever seen. Pudsey sadly died in 2017. Ashleigh now performs with her new dog, Sully.

© Shutterstock Attraction – storytelling in shadows Hungarian shadow theatre group Attraction won hearts with their emotional visual storytelling. They became champions in 2013 and went on to appear in America’s Got Talent: The Champions. They reached the top three in the international version of the competition.

© Getty Collabro – musical theatre success Musical group Collabro were crowned winners in 2014 with performances from Les Misérables and other West End hits. They signed a record deal, toured internationally and released three albums. In 2022, they hinted at a reunion on social media.

© Shutterstock Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse – another dog act triumph Jules and her border collie Matisse won in 2015. They performed at the Royal Variety Show and returned for a guest performance in 2016. Their win made BGT history, marking the second time a dog act had taken the top spot.

© Getty Richard Jones – magic in uniform Magician and soldier Richard Jones won series 10 in 2016. He performed at the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations just months before winning. He later competed in BGT: The Champions.

© Shutterstock Tokio Myers – music producer and performer Tokio Myers blended piano with electronic music to win in 2017. He went on to release new material and appeared on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. Although he didn’t make the final, he continues to work as a producer.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lost Voice Guy – comedy with heart Lee Ridley, aka Lost Voice Guy, made history in 2018 as the first comedian to win the show. He uses a communication aid due to a speech disability and impressed viewers with his stand-up routine. He performed at the Royal Variety Show and returned for BGT: The Champions.

© Shutterstock Colin Thackery – the oldest ever winner Korean War veteran Colin Thackery won in 2019 at the age of 89. His emotional performances made him a clear fan favourite. He later returned to sing an Ed Sheeran track on BGT: The Champions.

What next for BGT?

© ITV Simon Cowell on Britain's Got Talent

With each new series, Britain’s Got Talent continues to introduce unique talents to the world.

While some winners enjoy long-lasting careers, others step back from the spotlight. But for many, BGT is just the beginning.

And with another final on the way, we’ll soon be adding one more name to this unforgettable list.