Diversity's Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely reveal how they've coped with controversy over BLM routine on BGT Their dance routine on the hit ITV show received around 24,500 complaints to Ofcom

Diversity's Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely have opened up about their extraordinary dance routine on BGT, which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and sparked around 24,500 complaints to Ofcom.

"Initially the loudest voices seemed negative but I've seen so much positivity," says Jordan to HELLO!, who has "a lot of respect" for the fact that ITV praised the "authentic, heartfelt" performance and took out full-page newspaper advertisements in support.

"It wasn't as if we were doing something wrong. We just wanted to get people talking about it," says Perri, who was grateful to all the big names – among them Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and BGT judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon – who came out in support.

Jordan and Perri have unveiled the first ever Argos LEGO delivery truck

But it's not just celebrity backing that's important, says Jordan, who has received abuse and threats online since the performance.

"The other day I was in the petrol station and someone shouted out: 'Mate, don't worry about the muppets who are complaining.' It was just some random guy in a van telling me how much he loved the performance, but all those things mean as much, if not more.

"All you can really do is go on and speak your own truth. It was a dance piece. No one went on television to be antagonistic or spark a media frenzy. There were no politics."

Diversity performing on last year's BGT final

