High Potential's Kaitlin Olsen's husband is over the moon by star's latest development

Rob McElhenney is one proud husband. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star took to social media to share the incredible news that his wife Kaitlin Olson's ABC's breakout show High Potential had been given an extended season two order.

Reposting the news on Stories, Rob tagged his wife and added the emotional crying face.

© Rob McElhenney Screenshot of Rob McElhenney's Instagram Story

High Potential will return in September with Kailtin back as Morgan Gillory, a single mom with an exceptionally high IQ who becomes a consultant for the LAPD after solving a murder while working as a cleaner.

"We have so much momentum going with that show, and I actually think it will perform even better next year," ABC President Craig Erwich told Deadline.

The exact number of the upped episode count remains uncertain, but Deadline reported that a "couple" of hours have been added, perhaps taking it from 13 in season one to 16 in season two.

© Disney Kaitlin Olsen as Morgan in High Potential

The 2025 fall schedule for ABC is"about maintaining stability," says Craig, with High Potential coming in at 10pm on Tuesdays after Dancing With The Stars.

Thursdays will also see the return of the 9-1-1 franchise, with the original staying in its 8pm slot and the new spin-off set in Nashville, coming in at 9pm.

© ABC 9-1-1 will return for seaosn 9 in September 2025

Grey's Anatomy will round out the evening at 10pm.

The Rookie and Will Trent both received mid-season premiere dates.

© Disney High Potential wil return for a second season

Season two of High Potential will address some of season one's biggest cliffhangers, including the fact that Morgan's presumed-dead ex-husband Roman is actually alive and an FBI informant.

"We have a pretty healthy plan for how we're going to kick off the season," showrunner Todd Harthan told TheWrap.

© Disney Season two will answer season one's cliffhangers

"I think one of the big mistakes that shows make is [saying] 'Oh, let's put a pin in both those cliffhangers, and we'll get to them later,' … you should probably satisfy one or the other so the audience doesn't get [expletive]."

"Roman is a really important and amazing piece of casting," he told Us Weekly. "I fantasize about who it could be but I haven't zeroed in on a person yet."

Rob, who is a co-owner in Wrexham FC with Ryan Reynolds, and Katlin married in 2008 after they met and fell in love on the set of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

But it wasnt smooth sailing at the beginning, with Kaitlin telling Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that she made a move on Rob after a year of being friends, but that he only wanted a "casual" romance.

"I was like, 'This person is completely in love with me – and he has no idea.' It was no problem for me," she joked.