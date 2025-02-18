High Potential star Judy Reyes has a famous family

Judy Reyes plays Selena Soto in the hit crime drama High Potential, which follows single mother Morgan, whose genius-level IQ lands her a promotion from LAPD cleaner to consultant for the Homicide Division.

Judy, 57, has starred in a number of major TV shows and films over the years and is best known for playing Carla in the medical sitcom Scrubs, as well as Dina Milagro in Jane the Virgin. But did you know that two of her sisters are also actors?

Judy's famous sisters

Judy isn't the only famous face in her family as two of her three sisters, Joselin and Fidias, are also actors.

Judy with her twin sister Joselin Reyes

Joselin, 57, who is Judy's twin, has appeared in a number of TV shows over the years, with recurring roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Blacklist. She's also appeared in Blue Bloods, Miracle Workers and Nurse Jackie. Alongside acting, Joselin is a social worker.

Back in 2023, Judy marked her twin's birthday with a gushing post on social media. "Happy, glorious birthday twin sis!" penned the actress. "May your day be filled with all things that make you glow and grow. I love you! @joselinreyes11."

Joselin is also an actress

Fidias, who is Judy's younger sister, also has a number of TV and film credits to her name, including Law and Order. Most recently, she appeared in the short films Miner's Mountain and Times Like Dying.

Judy with her family

Speaking to Smashing Interviews Magazine back in 2011, Judy opened up about her siblings. "I have an older sister who's a nurse practitioner," explained the Scrubs star. "She's actually back in college to get her RN. I have a twin sister who is an MSW (Master of Social Work) and also an actress and I have a younger sister who does all kinds of things."

Judy's family life

Judy is in a long-term relationship with director George Valencia. The couple became parents in 2009 with the arrival of their child.

High Potential is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.