Bradley Walsh leaves The Chase fans in stitches with 2-word verdict following big blunder

Bradley Walsh was back in the The Chase studio on Thursday night. The 65-year-old presenter welcomed four new contestants to the popular ITV quiz show.

Rana, Shaun, Diana-Mae and Dhruti joined Bradley to test their general knowledge. This time, they were playing against Chaser Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis. Bradley kicked off the episode in his usual high spirits. He guided the players through the opening cash-builder rounds.

The contestants try their luck

First to play was Rana, who earned £6,000. But he was quickly knocked out by Darragh in the head-to-head. Shaun, a doctor from Lincoln, followed with £4,000. His game ended in a tense one-question shootout.

Next was Diana-Mae. She played it safe and took the lower offer of £1,000. The move paid off, and she made it to the final. Last to face the Chaser was Dhruti, who described herself as a storyteller. She impressed Bradley by earning £7,000.

She made it to the final chase, bringing the team’s total to £8,000.

A tricky final round

Diana-Mae and Dhruti faced Darragh together in the final chase. But they struggled to build momentum. They finished with just 10 points. Two of those were given to them by Bradley out of courtesy.

The low score left the audience doubtful. It looked unlikely they would win the prize.

Everyone misses the obvious

During Darragh’s chase, a surprising moment caught fans off guard. He was asked: "David Harbour played Jim Hopper in what Netflix series?"

Darragh passed on the question. It was thrown over to the contestants.

Diana-Mae and Dhruti took a guess. They answered Breaking Bad.

Bradley gave the correct answer: Stranger Things. The crowd reacted immediately.

Bradley delivers the punchline

After the mistake, Dhruti laughed and said: "We only watch The Chase."

Bradley quickly replied: "Good for you Dhruti, you've won!" The audience erupted in laughter.

It was clear he was joking. Darragh still had over a minute left and soon caught them easily.

Viewers react to Bradley's joke

Fans of the show took to social media. Many said the moment was one of the funniest parts of the episode.

One viewer wrote: "Bradley had me crying. 'You've won' after Breaking Bad was hilarious."

Another added: "I would watch The Chase just for Bradley’s banter."

Others admitted they were shouting Stranger Things at the TV. Some joked they would’ve been caught out too.

Darragh keeps his cool

Despite the light-hearted moment, Darragh stayed focused. The 44-year-old Chaser finished the round with over a minute to spare.

He maintained his reputation as one of the toughest quizzers on the show.

After the episode aired, fans praised his calm approach. But most of the attention stayed on Bradley’s quick wit.

The Chase continues to deliver

Thursday’s episode proved once again why the show remains so popular. It wasn’t just about the quiz.

Bradley’s humour and the team’s reactions kept things entertaining.

Even with a big blunder, the players kept smiling. The host’s cheeky joke gave everyone a laugh.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1. Viewers can also catch up on ITVX.