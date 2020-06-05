He only recently complained about his lockdown weight gain, which could explain why Bradley Walsh wasn't treated to a typical birthday cake. The Chase star reached a huge milestone on Thursday as he celebrated his 60th birthday, but instead of tucking into an indulgent chocolate cake, the birthday boy was gifted a cheese and charcuterie platter – and it looks out of this world!

Shaped into the numbers six and zero, Bradley's 'cake' was from Grape and Fig, "the UK's first and finest grazing catering company" based in London. Expertly decorated and full of vivid colours and textures, Bradley's alternative creation featured artisan cheeses, cured meats, antipasti, nuts, dried and fresh seasonal fruits such as strawberries, garnishes and crackers – it even comes on a disposable board. What a showstopper!

Sharing a close-up video of Bradley's birthday dessert, Grape and Fig posted on their Instagram account: "The perfect present for a 60th today for @bradderswalsh from the gorgeous @lyndseysheers."

Bradley's cake was made up of artisan cheeses, cured meats and more

We’re sure the TV star won't have any objections tucking into his treat, despite his revelation on Wednesday that he's gained one stone since lockdown began at the end of March. Appearing on This Morning via video link, Bradley was greeted by the sight of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in birthday hats. The generous stars showed the presenter a hamper of Wine Gums, his favourite sweet, and told him that they would be sending it to him as a gift.

But Bradley responded with a touch of hesitation, he said: "Next time you see me in real life, I’ve actually put a stone on. I hope someone comes up with some tips… I’m the heaviest I’ve ever been. I actually need to lose some weight a bit lively, I really do." Gesturing to the hamper full of sweets, Holly joked: "Well, these will help!"

