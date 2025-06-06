Meet Ginny and Georgia's Brianne Howey's handsome husband and beaming daughter

Brianne Howey has captivated viewers with her on-screen presence as the lead role in Netflix's hit series Ginny & Georgia.

But off-screen she lives a wonderfully grounded life, sharing it with her equally charming husband and their young daughter.

The talented actress is happily married to Matt Ziering, a man who, while not in the entertainment industry himself, is a star in the eyes of his famous wife.

What does he do?

© Getty Images Brianne and Matt met through mutual friends in LA

Matt is a lawyer who was born and bred in LA.

He graduated from Loyola Law School and has been a member of the State Bar of California since 2017.

How they met?

© Instagram The couple have been together since 2014

The couple's love story is a sweet one, having met in a bar in Los Angeles in 2015. They were introduced by mutual friends while out on the town.

"We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A.," Brianna recalled to Los Angeles magazine, and Matt admitted it "wasn't totally random," as they mixed in the same circle of friends.

Wedding postponed

© Instagram They eventually married in 2021

After going public with their relationship in 2014, they couple enjoyed several years of dating.

They got engaged and scheduled their wedding for 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to postpone their nuptials... but not for long. In July 2021 they married in a beautiful, intimate ceremony. Their wedding was held in a private residence in Palos Verdes, California.

"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love," Brianne told People. "The night was more magical than I could ever have imagined."

The reception was catered for by a local restaurant and she added: "I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party."

Starting a family

© Instagram Brianne and Matt adopted their dog Bodie

The couple decided to expand their family even before they walked down the aisle. In 2020, they adopted a dog, Bodie, together.

⁠"We canceled our wedding," Brianne said. "We couldn't get married in 2020 but we did get a dog."

© Instagram They are proud parents to their daughter who was born in 2023

In 2023, they welcomed their firstborn. "My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller," Brianne posted alongside a photo of her baby on her chest."Welcome my little love."

Being a mom

Before motherhood, Brianne said she thought her character in the show was OTT but since becoming mom, she confessed to People: "Prior to having a child, of course, I thought many of the Georgia-isms were absolutely insane and unhinged and over the top, and why is she taking up so much space?.

"Now that I have a child, I am so obsessed with her that I understand why Georgia is so obsessed with Ginny, and my heart only got bigger and I just have even more respect for all the moms out there."