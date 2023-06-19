Ginny and Georgia star gives birth to first baby: 'Welcome my little love'

Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey welcomed her first baby on Sunday, taking to Instagram to celebrate her new arrival.

Alongside a photo of herself holding her newborn, Brianne, who plays Georgia in the Netflix show, wrote: "My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love."

Antonia Gentry, who plays her daughter Ginny on the show, was among the first to comment, writing: "OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS," while Sara Waisglass, who plays Max on the show wrote: "Sobbing. Congratulations mama!!!"

© Instagram Brianne Howey has given birth to her first baby

Diesel La Torraca, who plays Georgia's young son Austin, left an adorable comment too, writing: "Our teeniest tiniest lil peach is HERE!!!! Love you Momma well done!!!"

Fans were puzzled to learn Brianne had been pregnant, as there's no sign of a baby bump in the latest season of the hit show, with one asking: "When was she pregnant? I'm lost!" while another wrote: "Why am I just finding out she was pregnant?"

The 33-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with husband Matt Ziering in March, posting a photo of herself in a skin tight dress with her blossoming bump on show.

Brianne Howey announced her pregnancy in March

As well as the arrival of her bundle of joy, Brianne had another reason to celebrate recently, when May saw Ginny & Georgia renewed for another two seasons. The actress shared a video of the stars announcing the renewal of the show, writing: "Guys. It's happening. TWO more seasons of Ginny & Georgia," with fans immediately demanding to know when the new episodes would drop.

"If it's not coming soon, don't get us excited like this," one wrote, while another commented: "When? I'm tired of waiting."

Season two only dropped on the streaming platform in January 2023, following the February 2021 release of season one, so chances are, viewers are in for a long wait for the next season.

What is the plot for Ginny & Georgia season three?

During an interview with Tell-Tale TV, series creator and executive producer Sarah Lampert explained how she'd like each of the seasons to feed into one another.

"Season 1 was a coming-of-age story for both Ginny & Georgia, and I think Season 2 is a continuation of that," she said. "They're both going to have to really get to know each other on a deeper level this season, specifically to set them up for where I want this to go in Season 3."

© Photo: Netflix Fans are eager for a third season of Ginny & Georgia

After the dramatic season two finale, it would be an understatement to say that there's plenty to unpack in season three.

What happened in the season two finale?

*** SPOILERS AHEAD ***

In classic Ginny and Georgia fashion, the season finale came with plenty of jaw-dropping and heartbreaking moments.

After confronting her abusive ex, Gil, who has been trying to blackmail her for money, Georgia finally came clean to her fiancé, Mayor Paul Randolph, about the many skeletons in her closet (well, some of them at least).

© Photo: Netflix Season two of Ginny & Georgia ended on a cliff hanger

Following her confession, Paul decides to support his bride-to-be and introduces her to his attorney, after which Gil is – very satisfyingly – put in his place.

Seemingly set for a happy ending after marrying Paul, the couple's wedded bliss is short-lived, however, as Gabriel later shows up with the police, who arrest Georgia for the murder of Tom Fuller. Looks like Ginny's going to have to wrap her head around a third of her mother's murders...

