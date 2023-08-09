Jenna Bush Hager reveals baby news, but says husband Henry won't be too happy

Amidst the cheerful chatter and birthday celebrations for her youngest son, Hal, Jenna Bush Hager candidly discussed expanding her family with Sheinelle Jones.

While the two shared light-hearted banter, the Today Show host opened up about her desire for a fourth child, even though her husband, Henry Hager, might need a bit more convincing.

As Sheinelle and Jenna chatted about Hal's recent 4th birthday, Jenna's casual revelation took the conversation in an unexpected direction. With a touch of nostalgia, Jenna remarked, "I know. It’s sort of time for me to have another baby."

Sheinelle, always one to dive into a juicy topic, quipped, “Is it time?”

Despite Jenna's playful hesitation, it was clear she'd considered the idea. But before jumping to conclusions, she clarified: “Well I’m not (pregnant)," pointing light-heartedly to her belly.

Jenna has three children with her husband Henry Hager

However, Sheinelle couldn’t resist probing further: “Not now, but I’m saying, do you think you’d (want to have another)?”

Jenna, taking a moment to consider, responded: “I’d like to have another baby, but no...” Yet Sheinelle wasn’t ready to let the topic go. In a playful yet sincere tone, she said: “Anytime you talk to a woman and she’s (noncommittal about having another child), it’s happening."

Though the prospect of a fourth child may be enchanting, Jenna brought the conversation back to reality.

© Jenna Bush Hager on Instagram Jenna's husband prefers not to have another baby

MORE: Today faces major shake-up as both Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb missing from show

"No, no, no, we’re not. We’re not. Henry says we have three healthy babies. Given that I'm 41 and had some health challenges with Hal, it's something we've discussed seriously," she shared.

Sheinelle, always Jenna’s supportive confidante, responded with genuine warmth: “If you haven’t met Henry, he is so darn cool ... You know how much I love your husband. He’s the nicest guy.”

© Instagram Jenna also shares son, Hal, with husband Henry

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's daughters leave Hoda Kotb in disbelief after appearance in family video

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares heartwarming on-air revelation: 'It was beautiful'

“I know, he loves you too,” Jenna responded with a smile.

As the conversation continued, Jenna playfully noted that based on the age gaps between her kids, it might be time for another addition.

She joked: "I'm right about the time I should be having (another) baby, like right this moment."

Jenna Bush Hager reveals husband Henry turned down her proposal

Never missing a beat, Sheinelle quipped: "You should just go home and I'll hold it down (here)," to which Jenna, with her signature wit, clarified: "No, no having it, actually having it."

Sheinelle, in her cheeky style, offered a game plan: "Go on a solitary vacation, get clear, then come back and get busy."

Jenna laughed, "And talk my husband into it." Sheinelle wrapped up the playful exchange, adding with a touch of sincerity, "I'm kidding. I mean, I'm not but I'm kidding. I love babies."