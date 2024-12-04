Good Morning America's official holiday card has hosts wondering if 'that's what we really look like' — see

Good Morning America unveiled its official 2024 holiday card on the live show the morning of Wednesday, December 4, featuring its main line-up of anchors.

Lead hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos were front and center, and were joined by pop culture host Lara Spencer and ABC News' chief meteorologist Ginger Zee.

This year's card was inspired by the viral TikTok lightbox trend, which sees people slot themselves into boxed squares for a combined photoshoot, surrounded by different light sources, reminiscent of Hollywood Squares or the opening to The Brady Bunch.

Such was definitely the energy on the air when, after a show full of build-up and some insight from their still pictures photographer Heidi Gutman, the card was shared.

The card was covered with a slew of fairy lights with the hosts in the middle squares, plus frosted trees in the background and each anchor sporting props of their own, like sparkling lights, a GMA mug, and a red rotary phone for Michael.

When the card was finally unveiled on the show, the hosts were pleasantly surprised, although at first, Michael, George and Ginger couldn't help but marvel over how cheesy it was, with the former putting his head down and quietly laughing to himself.

© Good Morning America/Heidi Gutman Good Morning America's holiday card for 2024

"Oh yes, the reaction is extraordinary," Lara joked, with Ginger calling it the "happiest of holidays." The photographer also noted that the entire card was shot only using an iPhone and some nifty tools like a ring light while at the studio itself.

Robin then had to ask: "Where did you get that phone, Michael?" which set George off on the sidelines into hysterics, and the dad-of-four joked back: "Who am I calling?" Lara had the most whimsical answer when she shouted out "Santa! It's Santa's hotline!"

Ginger then wondered aloud: "I just wanna know if they used AI, or is that what we really look like," following up on a previous conversation about people using artificial intelligence to edit their holiday photos. "We'll find out!"

© Getty Images Ginger jokingly wondered whether their card had any AI manipulation involved

On social media, the card received nothing but love from fans of the show, who decorated the comments section with flame and heart emojis galore, leaving compliments like: "That's a beautiful card!" and: "It's the Brady bunch all over again," as well as: "Great idea! Happy Holidays everyone!"

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas already on the GMA lot, as the hosts gear up for the holiday season with a variety of special segments to come, like holiday shopping, food, and much more.

© Getty Images Michael left his co-anchors in stitches with his rotary phone antics

As the big days near the end of the month roll around, the anchors often take time off to spend Christmas, New Year's and beyond with their families, as most of them are also parents.

Michael is a father of four, and recently also became a grandfather for the first time thanks to oldest daughter Tanita. George shares two daughters with wife Ali Wentworth. Lara is also a mom to two college goers, while Ginger and her husband Ben Aaron share two sons.

© Today/NBC Rival network NBC released their own holiday card for the Today Show team last week

Robin, meanwhile, will be spending her second Christmas as a married woman with her wife Amber Laign and their adorable rescue dog Lil Man Lukas, often escaping to their "happy place" in Key West, Florida.