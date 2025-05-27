Michael Strahan accuses co-host of trying to make George Stephanopoulos 'cry' on GMA

Michael Strahan called out his co-host for trying to make George Stephanopoulos "cry" on Tuesday's Good Morning America.

Michael accused Sam Champion of trying to bring tears to George's eyes when they were discussing his eldest daughter, Elliott's graduation from Brown University over the weekend.

Sam was discussing the "GMA family" when he congratulated George's daughter and Lara Spencer's son, Duff, on their respective graduations.

"We also want to pay and say congratulations to the next generation GMA family, accepting their degrees," Sam said.

© ABC Michael accused Sam of trying to make George cry

"Lara's son, Duff – I remember Duff as the tiniest little baby, right – walked across the stage at Southern Methodist University," he continued.

"Lara saying on Instagram, "It's the close of a chapter but with friendships that will last a lifetime," and that's exactly true."

Sam then turned to George, saying: "I love this moment, George, your daughter Elliott just officially became a Brown University graduate. Take a look at these images."

© ABC George admitted he was about to 'tear up'

The screen then cut to photos of George, his wife Ali Wentworth, and Elliott at the graduation ceremony.

When they returned to the studio, Sam asked George: "Were you emotional?" to which he replied: "Of course I was."

Michael quickly cut in to call out Sam, jokingly saying: "Look at you trying to make George cry on national TV right now."

While the joke was taken as intended by George, Sam, and co-host Robin Roberts, who all laughed at the statement, George soon agreed that he was close to tears.

"Michael's right, I was going to start to tear up," George quipped.

George also shared an insight into graduation day after a photo of him and his youngest daughter, Harper, eating burritos in the stands was shown on screen.

© ABC George and Harper snacked on burritos during the long ceremony

"Brown ceremonies are fantastic, but they are very, very long," he explained. "We started at, I think, eight in the morning. That [photo] was probably around 2 pm... it was a really great day, and we're so proud of Elliot. Congratulations."

Following the graduation, Ali took to Instagram to share her pride over their daughter's incredible achievement.

Posting a photo of Elliott skipping in the college grounds with her two friends, who were all coordinating in white dresses, she penned: "She did it! Happy graduation to an incredible human being who has her father's brain and my legs.

© Instagram George and Ali are very proud of Elliott

"And if it was the other way around- she'd be screwed. Proud parents! All our children deserve an education!"

Elliott attended the same college as many other well-known celebrity children, including Carys Douglas, the daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, and James Wilkie Broderick, the son of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, both of whom also graduated last weekend.

Meanwhile, Lara's son Duff celebrated his graduation from college over the weekend.

© Instagram Lara's son Duff graduated from SMU

Lara shared photos on Instagram from Duff's special day, showing him in his graduation gown, as he was flanked by his mom, his sister Katharine, and his father, David Haffenreffer.

Lara captioned the post: "Congrats Duff!!! We are so proud of you!! Thank you SMU and Cox and SAE for the BEST four years. We will forever be grateful. #ponyup #thehilltop #smu."