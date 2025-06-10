Slow Horses star teases fans with character update for season 5

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed has joined the cast of Slow Horses season five – and while details about the upcoming season have been mostly kept under wraps, the actor teased his role during an interview with HELLO!.

Speaking on the red carpet at the SXSW London world premiere of Deep Cover, Prime Video's new action film in which Nick stars opposite Orlando Bloom and Bryce Dallas Howard, the actor revealed that he'll be playing the Mayor of London in the Apple TV+ spy drama.

"All I can say is that I'm in it. I've filmed it, it was a joy," Nick told us.

"I love that show and I've loved the books, actually, since the start, so to get to audition for it was a real delight," he said of the acclaimed series, which is based on Mick Herron's Slough House novel series.

Teasing his role, Nick continued: "It's out in September and I play the Mayor of London, but I can't reveal anything else, sadly," adding: "But it was really fun."

© Apple TV+ Nick Mohammed plays the Mayor of London in season five

What to expect from Slow Horses season five

While Apple TV+ has remained tight-lipped about specific plot details for season five, we do know that the Slough House team are suspicious when their colleague Roddy has a glamorous new girlfriend. Meanwhile, "increasingly bizarre events" take place across London, leaving the Slow Horses to investigate.

© Courtesy of Apple Gary Oldman stars in Slow Horses

The full synopsis reads: "In season five, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected."

It concludes: "After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules - cover your back - always apply."

Who else is starring in season five?

As fans might expect, all the usual suspects will be back in the new season, including Gary Oldman as Slough House's talented but cantankerous leader, Jackson Lamb, and Jack Lowden as River Cartwright.

© Courtesy of Apple Jack Lowden plays River Cartwright in Slow Horses

They're joined by Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander.

Also returning for the new season are Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke, and Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce.

© Courtesy of Apple The new season arrives in September

When is Slow Horses season five released?

Thankfully, fans don't have long to wait until the new episodes arrive as season five premieres on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.