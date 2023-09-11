Kelly Ripa's net worth compared to former Live! hosts Regis Philbin, Michael Strahan, and Ryan Seacrest is insane

ABC's Live! hosts have made a pretty penny over the years, and current stars Kelly and Mark Consuelos are no exceptions

Since ABC's Live! debuted in 1988, its hosts have become household names – not just thanks to their work on the show, but additional high-profile posts as well.

Current co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have just entered a whopping 36th season of the show, and it marks the first new season for the husband-wife hosting duo since Mark joined the show this April.

Over their celebrated careers, the hosts of the morning talk show have become some of the wealthiest figures in the industry.

Kelly herself boasts a net worth of $120 million according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, acquired from her years as both a host and actress.

Starting out as a regular on All My Children back in 1990, the 52-year-old quickly became a fixture of daytime, following up her decade-long turn with the lead in the sitcom Hope & Faith (2003-2006).

What bumps her up further is her production company, Milojo, shared with her husband. The former Riverdale actor boasts his own solid net worth of $40 million, putting the spouses at a cool $160 million, just above her very first co-host, Regis Philbin.

With a Guinness World Record for the most hours spent on American TV, the late Philbin was unsurprisingly one of the wealthiest men on network TV.

His worth in 2020 at the time of his passing was estimated to be around $150 million thanks to a diversified career as an actor and recording artist.

However, his main claim to fame was his golden hosting career, acting as the host of Live! from its very beginnings with Kathie Lee Gifford in 1988 until his retirement in 2011; he also hosted the popular game show Who Wants to be a Millionaire from 1999-2002.

He was followed by Michael Strahan, making his major TV debut in 2012 with Live! with Kelly and Michael, an NFL pro who retired from football in 2008 after 14 seasons with the New York Giants.

Four years later, he left Live! to begin his current stint as anchor of Good Morning America beside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Thanks to his continually successful run on ABC, including hosting gigs on The $100000 Pyramid, appearances on FOX's NFL Sunday, and branching out into his own line of eponymous apparel and skincare, his net worth stands at $65 million, over half of his co-host Kelly's.

However, all of their values pale in comparison to departing host Ryan, who boasts an enormous $450 million net worth with an estimated annual salary of nearly $75 million.

While the 48-year-old became famous via his turns as host of Live!, American Idol, American Top 40, and On Air with Ryan Seacrest, his work as a producer is what has solidified his status as a media giant.

Along with acting as a producer on many of these shows, he has also executive produced Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve since 2006, plus the reality TV phenomenon Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007-2021, the highest rated show ever on the E! Network.

His other work as a frequent red carpet host, apparel and skincare line, and philanthropist have only added to his immense worth as a mogul in the entertainment world.

